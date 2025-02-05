Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Is The Only Exit Poll Agency That Gives Congress 2 Seats

Chanakya’s Strategies Exit Poll offers a more optimistic outlook for Congress, projecting that the party could win between 2 to 3 seats.

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections voting comes to an end on Feb 5, exit polls are offering a range of prediction. Among the various exit polls, one stands out for providing Congress with a relatively optimistic outlook—predicting that the party may secure 2 seats in the upcoming assembly. This is a significant contrast to most other exit polls, which foresee little to no representation for Congress.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dominate the predictions, Congress’s dismal showings have been widely acknowledged. However, a handful of exit poll agencies have projected a modest but noteworthy performance for Congress, with some suggesting they might win as many as 2 seats.

Chanakya’s Strategies Exit Poll offers a more optimistic outlook for Congress, projecting that the party could win between 2 to 3 seats. In comparison, BJP is forecasted to secure 39-44 seats, while AAP is expected to claim 25-28 seats. This makes it one of the few exit polls that give Congress a better chance of winning more than a single seat.

Poll Diary Exit Poll projects BJP to secure between 42-50 seats, with AAP expected to win 18-25 seats. Congress, however, is forecasted to have a challenging outcome, with a modest estimate of 0-2 seats.

Here is a breakdown of the projections from other different exit poll agencies that predict congress to get 0 seats.

Matrize Exit Poll

This agency forecasts a commanding lead for BJP, with predictions ranging from 35-40 seats. AAP is expected to win 32-37 seats, while Congress faces a tough challenge, with an estimate of 0-1 seat. Despite this, the agency’s projection gives a slight chance to Congress, though it is minimal.

JVC Exit Poll

The JVC exit poll gives BJP a significant edge, predicting 39-45 seats, with AAP at 27-34 seats. Congress, however, struggles to make an impact, predicted to secure between 0-2 seats, but the chance for even 2 seats still appears possible in this projection.

P-MARQ Exit Poll

P-MARQ predicts 39-49 seats for BJP and 21-31 seats for AAP, with Congress again receiving a minimal projection of 0-1 seat. This, like other predictions, places Congress far behind, but still leaves a tiny possibility for a seat.

People’s Insight Exit Poll

According to People’s Insight, BJP leads with 40-44 seats, followed by AAP with 25-29 seats. Congress continues to be on the back foot, predicted to win 0-1 seat, reflecting the ongoing struggle for the party in the capital.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll

People’s Pulse forecasts 51-60 seats for BJP, with AAP receiving 10-19 seats. However, Congress is entirely omitted, with this poll predicting 0 seats for the party, underscoring the ongoing challenges they face in Delhi.

DV Research Exit Poll

The DV Research agency predicts 36-44 seats for BJP and 26-34 seats for AAP. Congress again struggles, with an estimate of 0 seats, continuing the theme of a challenging election for the party.

Why Congress Faces an Uphill Battle

While most exit polls predict a bleak outcome for Congress, the two-seat projection from Chanakya’s Strategies offers a small, but hopeful, glimmer for the party. This may reflect an ongoing effort by Congress to regain ground in Delhi after years of decline, particularly with AAP continuing to make gains in the city. For Congress to secure even two seats would be seen as a modest recovery, signaling that the party still has a dedicated base in certain areas.

The rest of the exit polls, however, suggest that Congress’s efforts have not been enough to bring significant change. Their continued struggle to re-establish themselves as a major force in Delhi politics is reflected in the low seat predictions.

