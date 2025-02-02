Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Who Will Win? Predictions To Be Revealed After 6 PM On Feb 5

The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are set to take place on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. The election is witnessing an intense three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. While the ruling AAP aims to retain power, BJP is determined to make inroads, and Congress is aggressively pushing for a comeback.

Battle for 70 Seats: A Look at the Numbers

Delhi voters will elect 70 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from a total of 699 candidates. The national capital boasts 1,55,24,858 registered voters, comprising 83,49,645 men, 71,73,952 women, and 1,261 third-gender electors. This marks a 1.09% rise in voter numbers compared to the draft electoral roll of 2024.

Exit Polls and Result Declaration

As Delhiites eagerly await the exit poll results, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the announcement for February 5 after 6 PM, once polling concludes. The ECI prohibits any exit poll data release before voting ends to ensure fair elections.

Delhi Election 2020 Recap

In 2020, AAP secured a landslide victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP managed only eight. Congress failed to secure any seats, continuing its declining performance in the capital.

Tough Fight in 2025: AAP Faces Challenges

This election is expected to be fiercely contested, with a tight battle on multiple seats. The ruling AAP is grappling with anti-incumbency and allegations linked to the liquor scam, which has become a major campaign issue. Meanwhile, BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to sway voters. Freebies, governance, and development promises dominate the political discourse as Delhiites prepare to cast their votes.