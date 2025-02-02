Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Who Will Win? Predictions To Be Revealed After 6 PM On Feb 5

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on Feb 5; counting on Feb 8. AAP faces BJP, Congress in a tight race. Exit polls after 6 PM on polling day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Who Will Win? Predictions To Be Revealed After 6 PM On Feb 5


The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are set to take place on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. The election is witnessing an intense three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. While the ruling AAP aims to retain power, BJP is determined to make inroads, and Congress is aggressively pushing for a comeback.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Battle for 70 Seats: A Look at the Numbers

Delhi voters will elect 70 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from a total of 699 candidates. The national capital boasts 1,55,24,858 registered voters, comprising 83,49,645 men, 71,73,952 women, and 1,261 third-gender electors. This marks a 1.09% rise in voter numbers compared to the draft electoral roll of 2024.

Exit Polls and Result Declaration

As Delhiites eagerly await the exit poll results, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the announcement for February 5 after 6 PM, once polling concludes. The ECI prohibits any exit poll data release before voting ends to ensure fair elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Election 2020 Recap

In 2020, AAP secured a landslide victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP managed only eight. Congress failed to secure any seats, continuing its declining performance in the capital.

Tough Fight in 2025: AAP Faces Challenges

This election is expected to be fiercely contested, with a tight battle on multiple seats. The ruling AAP is grappling with anti-incumbency and allegations linked to the liquor scam, which has become a major campaign issue. Meanwhile, BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to sway voters. Freebies, governance, and development promises dominate the political discourse as Delhiites prepare to cast their votes.

Filed under

AAP vs BJP vs Congress Delhi Election 2025 Delhi Exit Polls 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pro Bowl 2025: AFC vs NFC Flag Football–Where And How To Watch!

Pro Bowl 2025: AFC vs NFC Flag Football–Where And How To Watch!

Did The Groundhog See His Shadow? Here’s A Look Into Punxsutawney Phil’s 2025 Winter Prediction

Did The Groundhog See His Shadow? Here’s A Look Into Punxsutawney Phil’s 2025 Winter Prediction

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

Delhi Elections 2025: These Key Constituencies To Have A High Stake Battle

Delhi Elections 2025: These Key Constituencies To Have A High Stake Battle

Entertainment

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox