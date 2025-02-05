Delhi Exit Polls: BJP Set to Form Government? Expert Predictions & Voter Trends

With the Delhi Assembly election results around the corner, political analyst Ajay Kumar Jha shared his insights on the latest exit poll predictions in an exclusive discussion on NewsX’s Expertometer. His revised projections suggest a shift in voter preferences, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining a lead over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Indian National Congress (INC) struggling to make an impact.

With the Delhi Assembly election results around the corner, political analyst Ajay Kumar Jha shared his insights on the latest exit poll predictions in an exclusive discussion on NewsX’s Expertometer. His revised projections suggest a shift in voter preferences, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining a lead over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Indian National Congress (INC) struggling to make an impact.

Revised Exit Poll Predictions

Jha revealed his updated seat distribution predictions, stating:

BJP: 38-40 seats

38-40 seats AAP: 30-31 seats

30-31 seats INC: 1 seat (at most)

Comparing this with his earlier prediction of AAP securing 36-38 seats and BJP trailing with 32-34, Jha explained the factors leading to this shift. According to him, BJP is now in a strong position to form the government if voting trends align with his analysis.

Voter Turnout: A Decisive Factor

Jha emphasized that voter turnout is crucial in determining the election outcome. “It is not just about how many people vote, but which sections of society turn up at the booths,” he noted.

He pointed out that, globally, a trend has emerged where educated and affluent voters tend to be less active in elections compared to the underprivileged sections. “Even in developed nations, the middle-class and corporate professionals are often less inclined to vote compared to those in lower-income groups. In Delhi, this dynamic is playing out again,” he added.

Why BJP is Gaining Ground?

One of the key questions raised in the discussion was: What has BJP done to win over the Delhi voter? Jha identified several factors:

Middle-Class Support: “Delhi has a significant middle-class population, and many in this segment have warmed up to BJP’s policies, especially those related to taxation and economic benefits,” he stated. Division Among Lower-Income Voters: “Unlike previous elections where Kejriwal had a consolidated lower-class voter base, this time, they are divided,” Jha explained. While AAP has provided benefits like free electricity, water, and bus rides for women, BJP’s promise of continuing and expanding these benefits has influenced voters. Prime Minister Modi’s Assurance: “The faith in PM Modi is strong. Many believe his promises of fresh water, infrastructure development, and continued benefits will be honored if BJP forms the government,” he remarked.

Allegations and Election-Day Controversies

The discussion also touched upon reports of election-day irregularities. BJP alleged instances of fake voting in Sangam Vihar, while AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Delhi Police of obstructing voters. There were also allegations of money being distributed to influence votes.

When asked whether these incidents were strategic political moves or genuine electoral concerns, Jha stated: “Isolated cases might have occurred, but they are unlikely to impact voter sentiment significantly. Over the last decade, people have become more aware of political tactics and tend to prioritize their own benefits and future aspirations over political theatrics.”

A Divided Electorate

According to Jha, society is deeply divided in its voting preferences this time. “Unlike previous elections where certain voter groups voted en masse, this time, aspirations and personal benefits are driving individual choices,” he said.

Ultimately, as Delhi awaits the final verdict, Jha’s analysis suggests that BJP has a strong chance of forming the government. However, with AAP still holding a considerable number of seats, the competition remains fierce.