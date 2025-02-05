Delhi Exit Polls: Find Out Where And When To Watch

The voting process for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is currently in progress. Polling stations opened at 7 AM and will continue to operate until 6 PM on Wednesday. Citizens across Delhi are casting their votes to elect the next government.

The voting process for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is currently in progress and polling stations opened at 7 AM

The voting process for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is currently in progress. Polling stations opened at 7 AM and will continue to operate until 6 PM on Wednesday. Citizens across Delhi are casting their votes to elect the next government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Exit Polls to be Released After 6:30 PM

Exit poll predictions are expected to be released after 6:30 PM, once voting concludes. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed strict regulations regarding the timing of exit poll disclosures.

A notification issued by the Election Commission on February 3 states: “The Commission notifies the period between 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting, publishing, or publicizing exit polls by means of print or electronic media, or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, shall be prohibited in connection with the aforesaid General and bye elections.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Where to Watch Exit Polls?

Leading polling agencies such as Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today’s Chanakya will release their exit poll predictions after voting ends. While these predictions provide insights into possible electoral trends, they do not determine the final outcome of the elections.

Viewers can follow exit poll updates on NewsX Live Blog, check detailed coverage on the Delhi Elections 2025 page on NewsX, or watch live broadcasts on news channels like NewsX and India News.

Voter Turnout by 1 PM

According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout stood at 33.31% by 1 PM on Wednesday. Among the districts, North-East Delhi recorded the highest voter turnout at 39.51%, while Central Delhi registered the lowest at 29.74%.

High-Stakes Battle Between AAP, BJP, and Congress

The Delhi Assembly Elections are crucial for the three major political parties—Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The AAP, currently in power, is seeking re-election for another term, while the BJP is determined to reclaim control after nearly 27 years. Congress, which once dominated Delhi’s political landscape, is also striving to regain its foothold.

As the day progresses, all eyes will be on voter turnout trends and exit poll analyses, which may provide an indication of the likely outcome of this fiercely contested election.