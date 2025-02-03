Delhi Exit Polls: Here’s What Experts Are Predicting for Delhi | NewsX Expert-O-Meter

As Delhi gears up for the eagerly awaited assembly election results on February 8, political analysts and experts have shared their predictions on the likely outcome. As Delhi gears up for the eagerly awaited assembly election results on February 8, political analysts and experts have shared their predictions on the likely outcome. The battle for the 70-seat assembly is shaping up to be a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress. Here’s what the experts are saying:

A Tight Race Between BJP and AAP

The consensus among experts is that the election will be a close fight between the BJP and AAP, with the Congress playing a limited but potentially decisive role.

Gautam Mukherjee, a senior journalist, predicts that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party, securing just over 35 seats, while AAP will fall slightly short of the halfway mark. He believes the Congress will manage to win only 1-4 seats.

“The BJP will get just over the 35-mark, and AAP will get just below it. Even if Congress wins a few seats and wants to support AAP, the BJP will form the government as they will be invited first,” Mukherjee said.

Sumit Peer, a political commentator, echoed similar sentiments, predicting BJP to win between 34-37 seats, AAP to secure 29-36 seats, and Congress to bag 2-4 seats. He emphasized that the BJP is leveraging its momentum from the Lok Sabha elections and targeting AAP’s anti-incumbency factor.

“This is BJP’s best chance in Delhi. AAP is facing anti-incumbency, and Congress is eating into their vote share,” Peer noted.

Why AAP’s Tally May Dip

Several experts pointed out that AAP’s vote share is likely to decline due to a combination of factors, including corruption allegations, anti-incumbency, and the Congress’s decision to contest independently.

Advocate Manasvi Thapar, a political analyst, highlighted the impact of AAP’s recent controversies on its image. “People can forgive corruption once, but not arrogance. AAP’s optics have taken a hit, especially with the liquor scam allegations and the image of their leaders living in luxury,” she said.

Piyush Pant, another political analyst, added that AAP’s reduction in seats could also be attributed to the Congress fielding strong candidates in key constituencies, which is likely to split the anti-BJP vote.

“Congress is fighting this election seriously, and their candidates are eating into AAP’s vote bank. This could damage AAP’s chances significantly,” Pant explained.

Congress: A Spoiler or Kingmaker?

While the Congress is not expected to perform strongly, its presence in the fray could influence the final outcome. Experts believe the party’s vote share will increase marginally, but it will not be enough to make a significant impact.

Manasvi Thapar noted that Congress’s weak organizational structure and lack of a strong local leadership are major hurdles. “Congress doesn’t have a credible ground-level leadership in Delhi. Their campaign lacks the energy needed to compete with AAP and BJP,” she said.

However, Sumit Peer pointed out that Congress’s decision to field strong candidates like Sandeep Dikshit and Alka Lamba could help them win a few seats, particularly in areas with a significant Muslim and Dalit population.

“In Okhla and Sangam Vihar, Congress is likely to win because of the Muslim vote. But overall, their impact will be limited,” Peer added.

High-Profile Constituencies to Watch

The election is also witnessing intense battles in several high-profile constituencies. Here’s what the experts predict:

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) vs. Pravesh Verma (BJP) vs. Sandeep Dikshit (Congress) Gautam Mukherjee : Sandeep Dikshit is likely to win.

: Sandeep Dikshit is likely to win. Sumit Peer: Pravesh Verma has an edge due to AAP’s declining popularity. Kalaji: Atishi (AAP) vs. Alka Lamba (Congress) vs. Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) Manasvi Thapar : Alka Lamba could pull off a surprise win.

: Alka Lamba could pull off a surprise win. Piyush Pant: Atishi is likely to retain the seat due to her work in the constituency. Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti (AAP) vs. Satish Upadhyay (BJP) vs. Jitendra Kochar (Congress) Gautam Mukherjee : Somnath Bharti is expected to win.

: Somnath Bharti is expected to win. Sumit Peer: BJP’s Satish Upadhyay could give a tough fight. Karawal Nagar: Dushyant Gautam (BJP) vs. Vishesh Ravi (AAP) Sumit Peer: Dushyant Gautam has a strong chance due to caste equations and BJP’s focus on the seat.

Key Factors Influencing the Election

Anti-Incumbency : AAP is facing significant anti-incumbency, with voters expressing dissatisfaction over issues like education, healthcare, and corruption.

: AAP is facing significant anti-incumbency, with voters expressing dissatisfaction over issues like education, healthcare, and corruption. BJP’s Campaign : The BJP is banking on its double-engine government promise and targeting women voters with schemes like free bus rides and subsidies.

: The BJP is banking on its double-engine government promise and targeting women voters with schemes like free bus rides and subsidies. Congress’s Role: Congress’s decision to contest independently could split the anti-BJP vote, benefiting the BJP in closely contested seats.

Final Predictions

BJP : 34-37 seats

: 34-37 seats AAP : 29-36 seats

: 29-36 seats Congress: 2-4 seats

While the BJP is expected to emerge as the single largest party, the final outcome will depend on how the vote splits in key constituencies. The Congress, though not a major player, could play the role of a spoiler or even a kingmaker in a hung assembly.

As Delhi awaits the results, one thing is clear: the battle for the capital is far from over, and every seat will count in this high-stakes political contest.

