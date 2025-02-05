Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Exit Polls: What Are Exit Polls? FAQs And All You Need To Know

Voting is currently taking place in 70 assembly constituencies across Delhi. The polling started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. After the voting concludes, exit poll results will be released to provide an early indication of the possible outcome of the election.

Voting is currently taking place in 70 assembly constituencies across Delhi. The polling started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. After the voting concludes, exit poll results will be released to provide an early indication of the possible outcome of the election. The final results, which will determine the next ruling party in Delhi, will be officially announced by the Election Commission on Saturday, February 8.

Key Contenders in the Election

The main contest in this election is between three major political parties: the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. The party that secures the majority of seats will form the next government in Delhi. Each party has aggressively campaigned, making various promises to the voters to win their support.

Understanding Exit Polls

Exit polls are conducted immediately after voters leave polling stations. During this process, voters are asked whom they cast their votes for. The collected responses are analyzed and used to predict the possible results of the election. Unlike pre-election opinion polls, which gauge voter preferences before polling day, exit polls rely on real-time voter feedback and provide a more immediate assessment of the electoral outcome.

How Reliable Are Exit Polls?

The accuracy of exit polls depends on several factors, including the honesty of voters in revealing their choice, the margin of error, and the sample size of the survey. Due to these variables, exit poll results may not always be entirely accurate. However, they can still give a broad idea of which party is leading in the elections. Despite their limitations, exit polls remain an essential tool for analysts and the public in understanding voting trends before the official results are declared.

With the polling process in full swing, all eyes are on the exit polls and the final outcome that will decide the political future of Delhi.

