Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi: Factory Worker Dies After Being Pushed from Rooftop in Dispute Over Chapati

A factory worker in Delhi’s Bawana area tragically died on October 29 after reportedly being pushed from a rooftop during an argument over chapati.

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi’s Bawana industrial area on October 29, where a factory worker died after allegedly being pushed from a rooftop following an argument over chapati. The deceased has been identified as Ram Parkash, who was reportedly on the terrace of a building in Sector 1, preparing Diwali decorations with another worker named Deepak.

Dispute Over Chapati Escalates

According to Delhi police, Ram Parkash was approached by Aslam, a factory worker from a neighboring building, who is reportedly known for frequent alcohol use. A senior police officer explained that Aslam asked Parkash for two chapatis. Parkash replied that he had none, allegedly suggesting to Aslam that with his earnings, he could afford to buy his own food.

“Initial investigation suggests that Parkash further questioned Aslam, suggesting that he could easily afford his own meal given his earnings,” said the police officer.

This response reportedly angered Aslam, who then engaged in a verbal exchange with Parkash. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which Aslam allegedly pushed Parkash off the fourth-floor rooftop.

Fatal Fall and Emergency Response

Police reported that Parkash landed near an electricity transformer on the ground below, sustaining severe injuries. Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Based on eyewitness testimony, the police registered a case against Aslam. He was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

