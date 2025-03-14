Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Delhi: Faecal Contamination In Yamuna 6,400 Times Above Safe Limit

Delhi: Faecal Contamination In Yamuna 6,400 Times Above Safe Limit

The quality of water in the Yamuna River in Delhi has declined sharply over the last month, with faecal coliform count and biological oxygen demand (BOD) going to dangerous levels in February, a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report stated.

Delhi: Faecal Contamination In Yamuna 6,400 Times Above Safe Limit

Yamuna River


The quality of water in the Yamuna River in Delhi has declined sharply over the last month, with faecal coliform count and biological oxygen demand (BOD) going to dangerous levels in February, a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report stated.

The February 28 report showed the faecal coliform count in Asgarpur, through which the river flows out of Delhi, to have reached 16 million units per 100 milliliters—6,400 times more than the maximum limit prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was the highest such contamination since December 2020.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BOD levels further deteriorated, with Asgarpur registering 72 mg/l, 24 times the tolerable limit of 3 mg/l. The dissolved oxygen (DO) content, essential for aquatic life, dropped to nil at the ISBT bridge and did not rise throughout the river till it left Delhi.

Causes and the political blame game

The report highlights the continuing problem of untreated sewage and industrial effluent churning up the Yamuna. Experts indicate that the increase in faecal coliform levels signals a huge influx of untreated wastewater.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The poor quality of water has become a hot political topic. AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, blamed the BJP government of Haryana for discharging contaminants into the river. The BJP retaliated by accusing AAP of not cleaning the river even after being in power for more than a decade.

Cleanup efforts and proposed solutions

On February 16, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena initiated a cleanup drive, using trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredging machines. On March 11, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government signed an MoU to launch a water ferry service upstream of Wazirabad.

Chief Minister Gupta vowed to make the Yamuna clean within three years, hinting at the deployment of the territorial army if needed. Experts advise, though, that without proper sewage treatment, the effort is bound to fail.

Activists stress the importance of improved sewage treatment plants (STPs) and proper wastewater management. “We need to trap and treat wastewater before it goes into the river,” said Yamuna activist Pankaj Kumar. Unless these systemic problems are tackled, the Yamuna’s pollution problem is not going to get any better.

ALSO READ: KTR Joins MK Stalin’s Anti-Delimitation Front, Opposes Centre’s Proposal

Filed under

Delhi Pollution Control Committee Yamuna River

Snapchat

Snapchat Users Locked Out Amid Widespread Service Disruption, Netizens React
Tamil Nadu Assembly

AIADMK Stages Walkout In Tamil Nadu Assembly, Demands DMK’s Resignation
newsx

India Hits Back At Pakistan: Labels It “Global Terrorism Epicentre” After Train Hijack Claim
Yamuna River

Delhi: Faecal Contamination In Yamuna 6,400 Times Above Safe Limit
newsx

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83
Japan PM

Japanese PM Apologises For Giving Gifts, Risks Budget Delay
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Snapchat Users Locked Out Amid Widespread Service Disruption, Netizens React

Snapchat Users Locked Out Amid Widespread Service Disruption, Netizens React

AIADMK Stages Walkout In Tamil Nadu Assembly, Demands DMK’s Resignation

AIADMK Stages Walkout In Tamil Nadu Assembly, Demands DMK’s Resignation

India Hits Back At Pakistan: Labels It “Global Terrorism Epicentre” After Train Hijack Claim

India Hits Back At Pakistan: Labels It “Global Terrorism Epicentre” After Train Hijack Claim

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Japanese PM Apologises For Giving Gifts, Risks Budget Delay

Japanese PM Apologises For Giving Gifts, Risks Budget Delay

Entertainment

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans With Gauri Spratt

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away At 32

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To