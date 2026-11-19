The Supreme Court on Wednesday offered a light-hearted take on Delhi’s worsening air pollution while hearing a child custody dispute, with Justice JB Pardiwala advising a father against bringing his Singapore-based son to the national capital until the Air Quality Index (AQI) improves. “Work something out. But let the AQI go down a little. Because Singapore is too clean,” Justice Pardiwala remarked, drawing smiles in the courtroom. The exchange took place as a Bench of Justices Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan interacted with an estranged couple and their young son in an effort to rebuild family ties.

Supreme Court hearing turns into a conversation about family ties

The Supreme Court was hearing a contempt petition arising from a prolonged matrimonial and child custody battle. The Delhi-based father had alleged that his estranged wife took their children to Singapore in violation of court-ordered visitation rights.

During the hearing, the judges spoke directly to the couple’s son, who joined the proceedings from Singapore. Justice Pardiwala also asked him about his elder sister, who is currently in London, and playfully said she should make time to speak with her brother. He asked the boy to tell her that “the judges were complaining.”

Supreme Court suggests Singapore visits amid Delhi pollution

The Bench encouraged the father to travel to Singapore occasionally to meet his son and invite his daughter to spend a week with him. The father welcomed the suggestion but also expressed his wish to have his son visit him in Delhi during school vacations.

That was when Justice Pardiwala made the AQI remark, suggesting that the family work out a plan after Delhi’s air quality improves.

Supreme Court judges join courtroom banter over AQI

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for one of the parties, joined the conversation, saying, “Would suggest that we should also go to Singapore to get away from the AQI.”

Justice Pardiwala responded, “Next birth. In our next birth,” drawing smiles across the courtroom.

Supreme Court hearing comes amid Delhi’s poor air quality

Delhi has recorded ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ AQI levels over the past few days. Separately, another Supreme Court Bench recently permitted the bursting of “green crackers” in the national capital during Diwali.

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