Delhi Firing: Two Dead, One Injured in Shahdara, Police Probe Enmity Angle

On Thursday evening, a violent firing incident shook Delhi’s Farsh Bazar, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals and injuring a third. The Delhi Police report that the incident, occurring on the eve of Diwali, appears to have been motivated by personal enmity. Initial investigations and CCTV footage have led to the detention of a minor suspect. The detained individual is currently being questioned, and the police continue to explore the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

The victims have been identified as Akash, aged 40, and his 16-year-old nephew, Rishab. Akash’s 10-year-old son, Krish, was also involved in the incident and sustained injuries, though he survived the attack. The Delhi Police have confirmed that previous cases were registered against both Akash’s family and the minor now in custody.

Longstanding Dispute and Premeditated Attack

According to police sources, the motive behind the tragic incident appears to be an ongoing financial dispute between Akash’s family and the accused. It was revealed that the attack had been planned over two weeks in advance, with specific preparations made for the night of the shooting. A source close to the investigation confirmed that “the accused had planned the murder 17 days ago,” pointing to deliberate premeditation.

Testimony of Akash’s Mother

In a statement to reporters, Akash’s mother provided a chilling account of the events leading up to the shooting. She mentioned that in the days leading up to the incident, a man named Lakshay had been frequenting their neighborhood. Her suspicions were aroused when Lakshay visited their home with a box of sweets just a day before the attack.

“One man named Lakshay had been visiting our lane for the past three or four days,” she recounted. “Yesterday, he came to our house with a box of sweets and urged me to come downstairs to receive it personally. At the time when my son was preparing to burst firecrackers, two people including Lakshay came, and then I heard shots being fired. Next, I saw that my son was shot…”

Police Response and Investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, detailed the police response to the incident. The PCR call came in around 8:30 p.m., alerting officers to the shooting in Bihari Colony, Farsh Bazar. Upon arrival at the scene, they found that Akash and his nephew Rishab had already succumbed to their injuries, while young Krish was injured but survived.

“At around 8:30 pm, we received a PCR call informing us that there had been firing in the Bihari Colony at the Farsh Bazar area, and some people were injured,” said DCP Gautam. “Upon reaching the spot, it was known that Akash (40), his nephew Rishab (16), and his son Krish (10) had been shot. Akash and Rishab have lost their lives.”

Further police analysis revealed that five rounds had been fired during the incident, emphasizing the violence and intensity of the attack. The authorities are now carefully reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together a clearer picture of what transpired.

The detained minor’s interrogation continues, with officials working to understand his exact role and whether others were involved.