Delhi Gears Up For Run For Inclusion From November 9 to 12

Delhi will experience traffic restrictions from November 9 to 12 due to events including the “Run for Inclusion” and a cycling event. The advisory issued by Delhi Police outlines specific road closures and diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow during these events.

Run for Inclusion

On Saturday, November 9, from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, the “Run for Inclusion” event, organized by Special Olympics Bharat, will take place with approximately 10,000 participants. The run will start at the Civil Services/NDMC Officers’ Club and proceed to Panchsheel Marg via Vinay Marg, Niti Marg, and Satya Marg, before returning to the starting point.

During the event, there will be no traffic allowed on Panchsheel Marg towards the Niti-Panchsheel Marg roundabout. However, traffic will be allowed on Satya Marg towards the Niti Marg-Satya Marg round about, and Africa Avenue Marg towards Yaswant Palace. Alternative routes include Kautilya Marg and Shanti Path.

Cycling Event and Traffic Adjustments

From Saturday to Tuesday, a cycling event will be held for the 73rd All India Police Athletic Cluster Championship 2024-2025 in Rohini Sector-29. Traffic in the vicinity may be affected due to a large gathering. To ensure smooth traffic, vehicles will not be allowed to stop or park along Tughlak Road (from Khera Kurd Cut to the CNG pump, Rohini Sector-27) and BR Ambedkar Marg (from Mahadev Chowk to T-Point Tuglak Road), as well as in Rohini Sectors 28/29. Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed.

Additionally, roads including Utsav Marg (connecting with BR Ambedkar Marg), Khera Khurd Road, Khera Kalan Road, and others near Rohini Sector-27 and Sector-28 will be blocked during the events.

