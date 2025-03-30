Delhi Gears Up For Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025, Starting April 1

For the first time since COVID-19, all District Nodal Rounds (300) were conducted in person, ensuring greater participation and direct engagement. Over 75,000 young people from every State and Union Territory submitted their video entries

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the leadership of Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, is organising the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament from 1st to 3rd April 2025, the ministry said in a release on Sunday.

This event, a reimagination of the traditional Youth Parliament, serves as a powerful platform to connect young individuals with politics and public policy, fostering their engagement in governance and nation-building.

For the first time since COVID-19, all District Nodal Rounds (300) were conducted in person, ensuring greater participation and direct engagement. Over 75,000 young people from every State and Union Territory submitted their video entries through the MY Bharat portal, showcasing their enthusiasm and commitment to shaping the nation’s future.

The entire selection process was conducted digitally, reflecting the growing integration of technology in governance initiatives. The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament is structured into three key stages.

In the district nodal rounds, discussions on One Nation, One Election reached every town and village through extensive dialogues conducted at 300 district nodes.

To qualify, candidates uploaded a one-minute video answering the question, “What does Viksit Bharat mean to you?” The State Rounds were held in over 17 State Assemblies and other government establishments, marking a historic milestone in bridging the gap between youth and governance.

These sessions were presided over by state speakers and governors, adding credibility and significance to youth discussions, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports statement.

The National Round, scheduled from April 1st to 3rd, 2025, will bring together the top three candidates from each State and Union Territory, totaling 108 youth participants.

They will engage in high-level discussions and activities, including Question Hour on One Nation, One Election and Viksit Bharat, culminating in a resolution. A Masterclass conducted by a senior Member of Parliament will equip them with essential oratory and leadership skills. Participants will also gain firsthand exposure to governance by attending sessions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Additionally, they will visit the PM Sangrahalaya to gain insights into India’s political journey and leadership stories. The event will conclude on April 3rd with an Awards Ceremony, where the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Awards and National Youth Awards will be conferred.

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament is more than just a program is a transformative movement. The ideas and discussions generated through this initiative will extend far beyond Central Hall, resonating across the nation and paving the way for a new era of youth-led policy engagement and national progress.

