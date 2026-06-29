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Home > India News > Delhi Government Approves EV Policy 2.0; Rs 15,000 Crore Push to Make 95% Vehicles Electric by 2027

Delhi Government Approves EV Policy 2.0; Rs 15,000 Crore Push to Make 95% Vehicles Electric by 2027

Delhi has approved a massive Rs 15,000 crore EV Policy 2.0 to push electric mobility, cut pollution and transform transport. With big subsidies, strict vehicle phase-outs and a 95% EV target by 2027, can the capital go fully electric?

Delhi Government Approves EV Policy 2.0; Rs 15,000 Crore Push to Make 95% Vehicles Electric by 2027

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 17:06 IST

In a major announcement, the Delhi government has approved an electric vehicle push under its EV Policy 2.0, under which the government has planned an investment of Rs 15,000 crore over the next four years. The decision, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, which is aimed at accelerating electric mobility and reducing air pollution in the national capital. The new EV policy is expected to come into effect from July 1.
 
According to the Delhi government, the ambitious goal aims to ensure 95 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in the national capital are electric. The officials stated that this move aims to make Delhi a leading city in clean transport.
 

Strong Push for Electric Vehicles in Delhi

A key highlight of the policy is the phased transition away from petrol and CNG vehicles. From January 1, only electric autorickshaws will be registered in Delhi. In another major step, the registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers allowed from April 1, 2028.
 
The policy works in the direction of ensuring cleaner freight mobility. Buyers of N1 category electric trucks will receive incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh. This is expected to encourage greener logistics in and around the capital.
 

Subsidies and Financial Incentives for Buyers

To make EV adoption more affordable, the government has introduced multiple subsidies. Electric two-wheeler buyers will receive Rs 30,000 in the first year, followed by Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year.
 
Electric three-wheelers will also get strong support, with incentives of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 over three years. In addition, all electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh will enjoy 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees. Owners of BS-IV or older four-wheelers scrapping their vehicles and switching to EVs will receive a Rs 1 lakh scrapping incentive.
 

Building Infrastructure for an Electric Future

The Delhi government also plans to expand charging infrastructure and vehicle scrapping facilities across the city. A dedicated online portal will simplify applications for EV-related benefits and incentives.
 
With these measures, Delhi aims to become a pollution-free city by March 31, 2030, positioning EV Policy 2.0 as a major step toward sustainable urban transport.
 

Delhi EV Policy 2.0: What Delhi CM Said?

While announcing the new EV policy, the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the policy was long overdue and this policy would help to address several challenges facing the city. She also stated that her government has projected investments of around Rs 15,000 crore under the policy over the next four years.
 
“The policy that Delhi truly needed for years, which could have helped resolve many legacy problems of the city, is now finally going to be implemented. We are planning to implement it from July 1, 2026,” she said.
 
“This is truly a historic day. Delhi EV Policy, which we aim to implement starting July 1, 2026. Following the Lt Governor’s approval, the policy will remain in effect until March 31, 2030,” she added. According to her, the new policy focuses exclusively on zero-emission vehicles, which aims to gradually make Delhi a pollution-free city.
 
“The measures include purchase incentives, scrapping incentives, creation of charging infrastructure, and exemptions on road tax and registration fees,” the Chief Minister added.
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Delhi Government Approves EV Policy 2.0; Rs 15,000 Crore Push to Make 95% Vehicles Electric by 2027
Tags: delhi ev policyelectric three-wheeler subsidyelectric two-wheeler subsidyelectric vehicle subsidy delhi

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Delhi Government Approves EV Policy 2.0; Rs 15,000 Crore Push to Make 95% Vehicles Electric by 2027

Delhi Government Approves EV Policy 2.0; Rs 15,000 Crore Push to Make 95% Vehicles Electric by 2027

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Delhi Government Approves EV Policy 2.0; Rs 15,000 Crore Push to Make 95% Vehicles Electric by 2027
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