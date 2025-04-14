Delhi Government Cancels Registration of Over 57 Lakh Old Vehicles in Crackdown on Pollution

New Delhi: In a major step to combat rising pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has initiated a strict clampdown on old vehicles. According to a public notice issued by the Transport Department, more than 57 lakh vehicles — including trucks, cabs, cars, motorcycles, and auto-rickshaws — have had their registrations cancelled. This decision follows the enforcement of rules that prohibit the use of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol or CNG vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. The policy, which officially came into effect in 2024, aligns with the government’s strategy to improve air quality and reduce vehicular emissions in the city.

The deregistration of these vehicles also brings with it restrictions on where they can be parked. Owners are now prohibited from parking these old vehicles in any public space, including roadsides and open areas near their homes. Such vehicles can only be kept in private parking zones that are not shared or designated for public use. This move aims to prevent the misuse of deregistered vehicles and discourage their continued use, which, in turn, contributes to urban air pollution.

To ensure the implementation of these measures, the Delhi Transport Department, in collaboration with Delhi Traffic Police, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Cantonment Board, has been empowered to seize vehicles found violating the new norms. If a deregistered vehicle is found parked in a public area or being used illegally, it is liable to be confiscated. Vehicle owners, however, can recover such seized vehicles by paying a fine—Rs 10,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers — along with an affidavit stating that the offense will not be repeated. Repeat offenses will result in the vehicle being permanently sent for scrapping.

Old vehicle owners in Delhi can apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to register their vehicle in another state, provided the destination state permits it. However, this option is only available if the vehicle in question has not yet crossed the respective duration threshold—10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol/CNG vehicles. In cases where relocation is not possible or desirable, the government has advised the vehicle owners to scrap their vehicles through authorized scrapping facilities.

