Delhi Government Enforces Centre’s Order To Expel Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Attack

Stepping in line with the Centre’s tough stance, the Delhi government has begun implementing the Central Government’s directive ordering all Pakistani nationals to leave India immediately, following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The Delhi Home Department issued a release stating that all existing valid visas issued to Pakistani citizens stand revoked with immediate effect, excluding only medical, diplomatic, and long-term visas. The Home Department added that existing medical visas will expire after April 29, and no new visas will be issued thereafter.

Visa Revocations And Expulsions Begin

The Delhi government confirmed on Friday that it is enforcing the Centre’s directive without exception. “All existing valid visas, except Medical visas, Long Term Visas, Diplomatic & Official visas, issued by Government of India to Pak Nationals stands revoked with immediate effect from April 27, 2025,” the Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, said in a release.

Medical visa holders must leave by April 29, 2025. New visa issuance to Pakistani citizens has been suspended indefinitely.

Countermeasures Against Pakistan

Following the attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen died, the Indian government has initiated a series of strong countermeasures against Pakistan.

The central government suspended the Indus Water Treaty and closed the integrated check post at the Attari border. Authorities cancelled visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors attach to the Pakistani High Commission were declared Persona Non Grata and ordered to leave India within a week.

Reduction In Diplomatic Presence

India also announced that it would withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Five support staff assigned to these Service Advisors will also return. Both nations will reduce the strength of their High Commissions to 30 officials each from the current 55, effective May 1, 2025.

The terror attack in Pahalgam marked one of the deadliest incidents in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which killed 40 CRPF jawans. Officials confirmed that the government’s measures are part of a comprehensive retaliation aimed at isolating Pakistan diplomatically and economically in response to the latest attack on civilians.

