Delhi Government Launches Ambitious Yamuna Cleaning Drive: Aims for a Pollution-Free River by 2028

In a decisive move towards environmental restoration, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi has wasted no time in launching an extensive Yamuna River cleaning drive. This initiative, a major electoral promise of the BJP, began even before the official swearing-in of the new Chief Minister, signaling the administration’s strong commitment to addressing one of the capital’s most pressing environmental concerns.

On February 16, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena shared a video of specialized machinery, including trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredging equipment, actively working in the river to remove pollutants. The drive is expected to be a long-term effort, spanning four years, with an ambitious target to rejuvenate the heavily polluted river by 2028.

#WATCH | Delhi Lt Governor Office says, "Works on cleaning river Yamuna have already begun with trash skimmers, weed harvesters and a dredge utility craft already starting cleaning operations in the river today. Delhi LG VK Saxena yesterday met the Chief Secretary and ACS (I&FC)…

A Four-Phase Plan for a Cleaner Yamuna

To ensure a structured and effective approach, the government has outlined a four-phase strategy that will be implemented over the next few years.

Phase 1: Assessment and Planning

The first step involves a detailed study of pollution sources, mapping industrial waste discharge points, and evaluating the efficiency of existing sewage treatment plants (STPs). Officials will conduct surveys and prepare an action plan for targeted interventions.

Phase 2: Infrastructure Development

A major part of the cleanup effort is strengthening Delhi’s wastewater management system. The government has committed to upgrading and expanding STPs to ensure that untreated sewage no longer enters the river. New sewer lines will also be laid in areas that currently lack proper drainage systems.

Phase 3: Pollution Control Measures

The administration will impose stricter regulations on industries, ensuring that hazardous waste is treated before disposal. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will play a key role in enforcing guidelines, and legal action will be taken against those violating pollution norms.

Phase 4: Sustainable Maintenance

Once the river’s pollution levels are significantly reduced, a long-term maintenance plan will be introduced. This will include periodic cleaning, routine inspections, and community-driven initiatives to keep the Yamuna free from waste and sewage.

Government’s Commitment: Yamuna to Be Clean by 2028

The BJP government has set a target to make the Yamuna pollution-free by 2028. Authorities are confident that the comprehensive strategy will not only clean the river but also improve the quality of life for Delhi’s residents. A clean Yamuna will contribute to better air quality, reduce health risks associated with water contamination, and restore ecological balance in the region.

Lt. Governor Saxena emphasized the importance of public participation, stating that citizens must also play their part in maintaining cleanliness by avoiding waste disposal into the river. “This is not just the government’s responsibility but a collective effort where everyone should contribute,” he said.

Public Involvement and Future Plans

To ensure long-term success, the government plans to involve local communities, environmental experts, and civil society organizations in the cleaning process. Public awareness campaigns will be launched to educate people about responsible waste disposal and the importance of preserving natural water bodies.

Environmental activists have welcomed the initiative but stress the need for sustained effort. “Cleaning the Yamuna is not just about short-term machinery deployment; it requires a complete overhaul of how wastewater is managed in Delhi,” said an expert from the Centre for Science and Environment.

The Yamuna cleaning project is one of the most significant environmental restoration initiatives undertaken in Delhi. With a clear roadmap, political will, and active public participation, the government aims to turn the Yamuna into a symbol of ecological revival rather than a polluted waterway. If successfully executed, this project could set an example for water conservation efforts across India.