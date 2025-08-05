Delhi Government Tables Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fee

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has tabled a bill to regulate fee hikes by private schools in Delhi on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on August 4, 2025, Monday. Mr Sood claimed that “threats” were issued to stop it in its tracks. Ahead of the introduction of the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, in the Assembly, Mr Sood said a hike in fees by private schools was the “biggest legacy” issue that the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta government is going to solve. According to the Delhi Education Minister, every year, parents of school children were affected by the hike in private school fees. He said that efforts were made to “scare us from tabling the bill in the Assembly by the education mafia and those having nexus with it”, as reported in the PTI.

What are the key features of the draft bill?

According to the Hindustan Times, Delhi Cabinet had approved the draft bill in April. It covers all 1,677 private unaided schools in the Capital. The bill has proposed sweeping reforms to the fee regulation system. This includes a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh for violations, and also a mandatory role for parents in deciding fee structures. As per the Livemint, the draft bill proposes the formation of three key committees: the School Level Fee Regulation Committee, the District Fee Appellate Committee, and the Revision Committee. The draft bill also bars any school from collecting fees in excess of what has been approved under it.

What are the important features of School-level Committee?

According to the Livemint, each private school has to constitute a School-Level Fee Regulation Committee annually on 15 July. This committee will include five parents from the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) which will be selected by a draw of lots. It will also include at least two women and at least one other member from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or socially and educationally backwards classes.

