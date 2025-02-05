Delhi Government Taking Steps To Resolve Coaching Centres’ Issues: HC

The Delhi High Court has observed that the Department of Welfare for SC, ST, OBC, and Minorities is taking steps to address pending payments to coaching institutes under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna.

Justice Sachin Datta, in his order dated January 28, 2025 (made public on February 3), stated that each coaching institute involved in the case should be granted a hearing before the department’s special secretary.

After a proper verification process, a decision must be taken regarding the release of their monetary entitlements.

Court Urges Expedited Resolution

The court emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the dispute, stating, “It is hoped and expected that the DSCST shall take expeditious steps to resolve the grievances of the petitioners and to ensure that the object of the scheme is not undermined or frustrated.”

Following this directive, the batch of petitions filed by the coaching institutes was disposed of.

Background of the Dispute

The coaching institutes had approached the court seeking implementation of the 2019 Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas scheme, which was introduced to provide free coaching for economically disadvantaged candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities to help them prepare for competitive government exams.

Under the Delhi government’s 2019 order, the scheme:

Set a fixed coaching duration and a maximum fee ceiling per student. Required coaching institutes to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the government.

Stated that the first installment (50% of the course fee and full stipend) would be released upon student enrollment and submission of details.

Required the second installment to be released upon submission of necessary documents.

Coaching Institutes’ Grievance.

The petitioners argued that the Delhi government had failed to honor the agreement, as it had not even released the first installment despite fulfilling the required conditions.

Court’s Directions

The Delhi High Court has now directed- Coaching institutes must submit relevant documents to the department within five days. The special secretary of the department must conduct hearings within four weeks.

Post-verification, the due payments must be released to the petitioners.

If any institute is found ineligible, or if deductions are made, a reasoned order explaining the decision must be provided.

The court also took note of the department’s positive step in convening a meeting on December 13, 2024, to resolve the issue.

With this directive, the coaching institutes can expect clarity on their pending dues, ensuring that the objective of the scheme—to help underprivileged students access quality coaching—remains intact.

