Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
  Delhi Government's Gift For Women's Day, Announcement Tomorrow

Delhi Government’s Gift For Women’s Day, Announcement Tomorrow

The Delhi government is gearing up to announce two significant welfare schemes on Friday, including the ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ and a special initiative providing free LPG cylinders during the festivals of Holi and Diwali.

Delhi Government’s Gift For Women’s Day, Announcement Tomorrow


The Delhi government is gearing up to announce two significant welfare schemes on Friday, including the ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ and a special initiative providing free LPG cylinders during the festivals of Holi and Diwali. These schemes are set to be formally unveiled after being approved in a cabinet meeting scheduled for 11 AM.

The ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ is a Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance program aimed at supporting women in the national capital. Scheduled to be launched on March 8, in alignment with International Women’s Day, the scheme will offer direct financial aid through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to eligible women. A portion of the first installment may be handed out during the inaugural event at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Eligibility for the scheme will be based on several criteria. Beneficiaries must be women aged 18 to 60 years, hailing from households with an annual income below Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, they should not pay income tax or hold government jobs, nor receive other financial assistance from the government. This scheme is one of the key promises made by the BJP ahead of the recent Delhi Assembly elections, where they secured a significant victory, clinching 48 out of 70 seats.

For those looking to apply for the scheme, the Delhi government is in the process of creating an online registration portal. The IT department is working to integrate data from various sources to ensure a smooth verification process for genuine beneficiaries.

The ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ is part of the BJP’s broader social welfare initiatives, following a similar pattern seen in other BJP-ruled states, such as the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh and the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ in Maharashtra. The scheme has also drawn comparisons with promises made by rival parties, such as AAP’s ‘Mahila Samman Yojana,’ which promised Rs 2,100 per month for women, and Congress’s own proposal of Rs 2,500 in monthly assistance.

Also Read: MK Stalin Writes Letter To 7 CMs On BJP’s Delimitation Plan, Calls It ‘Democratic Injustice’

