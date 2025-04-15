Delhi Govt. To Ban Fuel Sales For Old Vehicles Soon—Will Your Car Be Affected?

Delhi to ban fuel sales for old vehicles in 2 weeks. ANPR cameras to track and stop ELVs. Final CAQM nod awaited for rollout across city fuel stations.

Starting April 15, all domestic flights of IndiGo and Akasa Air operating from Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) will now shift to Terminal 1 (T1), as T2 will be temporarily shut down for maintenance.

This major shift in operations comes as Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which runs Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), begins infrastructure upgrades. The newly expanded T1 is now fully operational and ready to handle the redirected flight traffic.

T2 currently handles 270–280 flights daily and serves more than 46,000 passengers every day. However, with its temporary closure and one runway already shut for repair, Delhi Airport’s domestic traffic will now be divided between T1 and T3, which officials say can manage the passenger load without causing congestion.

According to DIAL, the revamped Terminal 1 now spans 2,06,950 sq m, combining both arrival and departure areas for smoother travel. It is equipped with 100 check-in counters, including 36 Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks, 108 Common Usage Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks, and 20 Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) to speed up security checks. Additionally, it features 10 baggage reclaim belts, with baggage handling capacity increased from 3,240 to 6,000 bags per hour.

In a statement on Monday, IndiGo said it is taking proactive steps to inform passengers about the terminal change. “We are contacting all passengers via SMS, calls, and emails. Customers are advised to check their PNR details on our website or app for accurate departure and arrival terminal info,” the airline said.

Similarly, Akasa Air announced via social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that from April 15, all its Delhi flights will operate from Terminal 1D. The airline assured, “Our teams are working hard to ensure a smooth transition from T2 to T1.”

The Civil Aviation Secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam, also assured passengers that the upgraded T1 and T3 will be sufficient to handle the rerouted flights and that no major delays or crowding are expected during the period of T2 closure.

In March, DIAL had revealed that the new Terminal 1 can accommodate up to 40 million passengers annually, while T3 handles 45 million and T2 was built to manage 15 million passengers per year. This reallocation is expected to enhance efficiency and improve the passenger experience in the long run.

Passengers are advised to arrive early, double-check their terminal details, and stay updated through official airline communication to avoid any last-minute confusion.

