Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Delhi Govt. To Ban Fuel Sales For Old Vehicles Soon—Will Your Car Be Affected?

Delhi Govt. To Ban Fuel Sales For Old Vehicles Soon—Will Your Car Be Affected?

Delhi to ban fuel sales for old vehicles in 2 weeks. ANPR cameras to track and stop ELVs. Final CAQM nod awaited for rollout across city fuel stations.

Delhi Govt. To Ban Fuel Sales For Old Vehicles Soon—Will Your Car Be Affected?


Starting April 15, all domestic flights of IndiGo and Akasa Air operating from Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) will now shift to Terminal 1 (T1), as T2 will be temporarily shut down for maintenance.

This major shift in operations comes as Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which runs Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), begins infrastructure upgrades. The newly expanded T1 is now fully operational and ready to handle the redirected flight traffic.

T2 currently handles 270–280 flights daily and serves more than 46,000 passengers every day. However, with its temporary closure and one runway already shut for repair, Delhi Airport’s domestic traffic will now be divided between T1 and T3, which officials say can manage the passenger load without causing congestion.

According to DIAL, the revamped Terminal 1 now spans 2,06,950 sq m, combining both arrival and departure areas for smoother travel. It is equipped with 100 check-in counters, including 36 Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks, 108 Common Usage Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks, and 20 Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) to speed up security checks. Additionally, it features 10 baggage reclaim belts, with baggage handling capacity increased from 3,240 to 6,000 bags per hour.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a statement on Monday, IndiGo said it is taking proactive steps to inform passengers about the terminal change. “We are contacting all passengers via SMS, calls, and emails. Customers are advised to check their PNR details on our website or app for accurate departure and arrival terminal info,” the airline said.

Similarly, Akasa Air announced via social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that from April 15, all its Delhi flights will operate from Terminal 1D. The airline assured, “Our teams are working hard to ensure a smooth transition from T2 to T1.”

The Civil Aviation Secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam, also assured passengers that the upgraded T1 and T3 will be sufficient to handle the rerouted flights and that no major delays or crowding are expected during the period of T2 closure.

In March, DIAL had revealed that the new Terminal 1 can accommodate up to 40 million passengers annually, while T3 handles 45 million and T2 was built to manage 15 million passengers per year. This reallocation is expected to enhance efficiency and improve the passenger experience in the long run.

Passengers are advised to arrive early, double-check their terminal details, and stay updated through official airline communication to avoid any last-minute confusion.

ALSO READ: Delhi Airport Update: IndiGo And Akasa Air Flights Shift To Terminal 1 As Delhi Airport Terminal 2 Closes For Maintenance

Filed under

Delhi fuel ban fuel sale ban old vehicles

newsx

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks
Market Bloodbath Cannot S

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11...
newsx

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks
West Bengal’s Murshidab

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive
newsx

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi
Rising Telugu actor Karth

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11 Crore On NSE

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11...

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi

Entertainment

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?