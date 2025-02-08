‘Delhi Has Never Disappointed Me’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) stunning victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers, calling the mandate “historic” and a victory of development over deception.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) stunning victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers, calling the mandate “historic” and a victory of development over deception.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Delhi, highlighting their unwavering support for the BJP in Lok Sabha elections over the past decade.

“The people of Delhi have never disappointed me in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, 2019, and 2024, Delhi gave the BJP all seven seats. Today, the people of Delhi have given a strong answer to those who thought they were the owners of the city. The real owners of Delhi are its people.”

PM Modi described this victory as “not an ordinary win, but a historic moment” and promised to repay Delhi’s love with fast-paced development.

A New Era for Delhi: BJP’s Good Governance for the First Time

PM Modi acknowledged that for years, BJP workers across the country had felt a sense of pain for not being able to serve Delhi fully.

“I could see that BJP workers across the country had a pain in their hearts about not being able to serve Delhi. But today, Delhi has accepted our request too. The youth born in the 21st century will now witness BJP’s good governance in Delhi for the first time.”

He emphasized that this victory is a reflection of the people’s faith in BJP’s double-engine government—a governance model that ensures both central and state governments work together for development.

From Haryana to Maharashtra to Delhi: A Wave of BJP Victories

PM Modi highlighted the BJP’s series of electoral successes across the country, demonstrating the growing public trust in the party.

“After our victory in the Lok Sabha elections, we set a record in Haryana, then in Maharashtra, and now, Delhi has created history. Today, the whole country is choosing BJP’s policy of satisfaction over the politics of appeasement.”

He also pointed out that BJP secured a major victory in Milkipur, Ayodhya, reinforcing the party’s national appeal.

Delhi Has Been Freed from ‘AAP-da’: PM Modi

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), PM Modi called their governance a “decade-long disaster” for Delhi and declared that the city has now been liberated from their rule.

“Today’s victory is historic. This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out ‘AAP-da’. Delhi has been freed from the ‘AAP-da’. The mandate of Delhi is clear—today, development, vision, and trust have won. Ostentation, anarchy, arrogance, and the ‘AAP-da’ that had engulfed Delhi have been defeated.”

He congratulated BJP workers for their tireless efforts in securing this win and assured that the new government would prioritize the real needs of Delhiites.

“Delhi is Mini India, and Every Corner Has Chosen BJP”

PM Modi described Delhi as a reflection of India’s diversity, saying that the BJP’s victory in the capital is a mandate for national progress.

“Delhi is not just a city; it is a mini India. Every part of Delhi has chosen BJP, just like the entire nation is embracing development.”

As a Member of Parliament from Purvanchal, he extended a special thanks to the Purvanchali community in Delhi, who played a crucial role in BJP’s victory.

“As a Purvanchal MP, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Purvanchal for their love and trust.”

“My Guarantee to Delhi: Growth, Stability, and Development”

PM Modi assured that his government would work under the principles of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, ensuring that every resident of Delhi benefits from BJP’s governance.

“I guarantee every Delhiite—everyone will get support, development, and trust. We will work for the betterment of all.”

He also pointed out that people are now rejecting politics based on appeasement and choosing BJP’s policies that focus on progress and fulfillment of promises.

Overcoming Political Roadblocks: BJP’s Commitment to Governance

PM Modi criticized previous governments for stalling important projects, including:

Ayushman Bharat healthcare benefits

Metro expansion projects

Affordable housing for the poor

He assured that under BJP rule, governance would be transparent, efficient, and result-driven.

“Governance is not a stage for political drama and deception. We are people who work day and night in the service of Delhi.”

BJP’s Winning Streak Across India

PM Modi highlighted BJP’s consistent electoral victories across various states, proving that the party’s governance model is trusted by the people.

“BJP has continuously won in Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. The NDA stands for the guarantee of development.”

He emphasized that good governance benefits everyone—both the poor and the middle class.

Empowering Women: A Key Focus for BJP

PM Modi credited women voters for their strong support and promised to fulfill all commitments made to them.

“Women power has once again blessed me. Every promise made to them will be fulfilled. Modi’s guarantee is a guarantee of fulfillment.”

Transforming Delhi into a Modern, World-Class City

PM Modi acknowledged the challenges faced by Delhi residents, including broken roads and inadequate sanitation. He vowed to transform Delhi into a modern, world-class city.

“Broken roads, overflowing sewers—these have been Delhi’s problems for years. Now, we will make Delhi a modern city.”

He also highlighted that with BJP governments now in both Delhi and NCR, the region will witness rapid infrastructure growth.

A Unified BJP Government in Delhi and NCR for the First Time

For the first time since India’s independence, PM Modi noted, the entire Delhi-NCR region will be governed by BJP.

“For the first time in history, BJP has a government in Delhi and the entire NCR. This will bring significant progress in infrastructure, mobility, and urban development.”

Delhi’s Mandate is for Development and Prosperity

Concluding his speech, PM Modi called Delhi’s electoral result a mandate for progress and prosperity.

“Urbanization is a tool for empowering the poor. Delhi is the gateway of India, and it must receive the best infrastructure. The people of Delhi have voted for development and prosperity.”

In a lighthearted moment, PM Modi pointed to an opposition leader in the crowd and joked, “He looks uneasy… Please give him some water.”

With BJP now in power in Delhi, PM Modi assured that his government would usher in a new era of governance, economic growth, and infrastructural transformation.