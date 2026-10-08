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Home > India News > Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar

Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar

Appearing before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre, senior Advocate Sanjay Ghosh mentioned the case after which the court allowed the matter to be listed for hearing on Friday.  The court also noted that that if the case is not listed, then it could be mentioned again during the day's session.

The petition challenges Delhi Police order dated October 1 refusing permission to Congress youth wing to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar. (Photo: ANI) (Photo: ANI)
The petition challenges Delhi Police order dated October 1 refusing permission to Congress youth wing to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar. (Photo: ANI) (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 14:06 IST

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by the Youth Congress challenging denial of permission by Delhi Police to protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
 
Appearing before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre, senior Advocate Sanjay Ghosh mentioned the case after which the court allowed the matter to be listed for hearing on Friday.  The court also noted that that if the case is not listed, then it could be mentioned again during the day’s session.
 
The petition challenges Delhi Police order dated October 1 refusing permission to Congress youth wing to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar. 
 
On September 25, the youth Congress had applied for permission to hold peaceful protest involving around 100-150 people. The organisation has also given an undertaken to comply with conditions relating to security, traffic management and maintenance of public order.
The youth Congress wing argued that while police have the power to regulate public assemblies, but officials convert it into a blanket power to deny peaceful protests.
 
The plea also invoked Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution, relating to equality before law, freedom of speech and expression, and the right to assemble peacefully without arms.  The petitioner also claimed that the organisation repeatedly followed up with the police officials after submitting application, but the rejection came only on October 1, which was also the first proposed date of the protest.
 
The proposed protest by youth Congress was meant to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over discrepancies in the SIR in multiple states and alleged arbitrary deletion of votes. 
Multiple recent protests in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi witnessed participation of opposition leaders and CJP activists against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged ‘Vote Chori’. Hundreds of demonstrators were detained as attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar.
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Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar

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Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar

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Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar

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Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar
Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar
Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar
Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar
Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar

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