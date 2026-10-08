Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Youth Congress Plea Challenging Denial of Protest Permission at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by the Youth Congress challenging denial of permission by Delhi Police to protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Appearing before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre, senior Advocate Sanjay Ghosh mentioned the case after which the court allowed the matter to be listed for hearing on Friday. The court also noted that that if the case is not listed, then it could be mentioned again during the day’s session.

The petition challenges Delhi Police order dated October 1 refusing permission to Congress youth wing to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar.

On September 25, the youth Congress had applied for permission to hold peaceful protest involving around 100-150 people. The organisation has also given an undertaken to comply with conditions relating to security, traffic management and maintenance of public order.

The youth Congress wing argued that while police have the power to regulate public assemblies, but officials convert it into a blanket power to deny peaceful protests.