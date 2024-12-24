Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi HC Decries Non-Advocates Appearing In Consumer Cases

The Delhi High Court has strongly criticized the growing practice of non-advocates and agents representing litigants in consumer courts based on mere authorization letters.

Delhi HC Decries Non-Advocates Appearing In Consumer Cases

The Delhi High Court has strongly criticized the growing practice of non-advocates and agents representing litigants in consumer courts based on mere authorization letters.

Justice Sanjeev Narula stated that this practice undermines the legal and ethical responsibilities inherent in the role of advocates and violates the provisions of the Advocates Act, 1961.

“This is fundamentally inconsistent with the Advocates Act, 1961, which exclusively vests these functions in enrolled advocates. Such a practice not only dilutes the legal and ethical responsibilities that define the role of an advocate but also undermines the concept of a Vakalatnama,” the Court remarked.

The observation was made in a case where an advocate had delegated core professional duties—such as signing documents, receiving communications, and arguing cases before a consumer commission—to a non-advocate through an authorization letter.

Court’s Directives

In an order dated December 23, Justice Narula issued the following directives:

1. Strict Enforcement of Representation Rules: All consumer courts in Delhi must ensure that litigants are represented only by enrolled advocates or by agents/non-advocates strictly adhering to the Consumer Protection Regulations, 2014.

2. Prohibition of Non-Advocate Representation via Authorization Letters: The Court ordered that non-advocates or agents appearing on the strength of authorization letters issued by lawyers must be immediately stopped.

3. Pending Case Review: The State Consumer Commission and District Consumer Fora were instructed to provide details of all pending cases where non-advocates are representing parties.

The Petition

The case stemmed from a petition filed by a group of practicing advocates registered with the Bar Council of Delhi. The petition raised concerns about a systemic issue where unauthorized individuals, including social organizations and agents, were representing litigants in consumer courts.

This practice, the petitioners argued, violated the framework established under the Consumer Protection (Procedure for Regulation of Allowing Appearance of Agents or Representatives or Non-Advocates or Voluntary Organisations before the Consumer Forum), Regulations, 2014.

Legal Responses and Next Steps

The High Court issued notices to the Lieutenant Governor, the Delhi government, the Bar Council of India, and the Bar Council of Delhi, seeking their responses to the petition. Additional Standing Counsel Anuj Aggarwal represented the Lieutenant Governor and Delhi government, while advocate T. Singhdev appeared for the Bar Council of Delhi.

The Court has directed the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Delhi to file their counter-affidavits on the issue. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on March 18, 2025.

This judgment aims to uphold the integrity of legal practice, safeguard professional ethics, and ensure litigants receive competent representation in consumer courts.

Read More: Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Filed under

Consumer Case

Advertisement

Also Read

Secrets Revealed: From Flying Reindeer To Gift Delivery, NORAD Explains How Santa Delivers Gifts To Kids

Secrets Revealed: From Flying Reindeer To Gift Delivery, NORAD Explains How Santa Delivers Gifts To...

Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Legal Action From Bareilly Court Over ‘Jai Palestine’ Slogan

Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Legal Action From Bareilly Court Over ‘Jai Palestine’ Slogan

Manu Bhaker Says, ‘Lapse On My Part’, After Olympic Bronze Medalist Excluded From Khel Ratna Awardees

Manu Bhaker Says, ‘Lapse On My Part’, After Olympic Bronze Medalist Excluded From Khel Ratna...

BPR 2024 : Manu Bhaker Won Two Bronze Medals At The 2024 Summer Olympics

BPR 2024 : Manu Bhaker Won Two Bronze Medals At The 2024 Summer Olympics

Peshawar Court Grants Transit Bail To Pak’s Former President Arif Alvi, His Son

Peshawar Court Grants Transit Bail To Pak’s Former President Arif Alvi, His Son

Entertainment

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo Movement

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox