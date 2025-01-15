Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Delhi HC Denies To Entertain PIL To Ban On Sale Of Tobacco Products Near Temples

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Abhimanyu Sharma, a Mandir Pujari, which sought a ban on the sale of tobacco products near temples.

The petition also requested that vendors in the vicinity of temples be prohibited from selling tobacco along with other goods.

The petition was heard by a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who stated that it was not appropriate for the court to intervene in the matter. The bench remarked, “We do not consider it apposite to issue any orders in this regard. The concerned authorities are responsible for taking necessary actions under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).”

Sharma’s PIL raised concerns about the sale of tobacco products near religious places, arguing that such practices were inappropriate and potentially offensive to devotees and visitors. He urged that the sale of tobacco and similar products should be restricted around temples to preserve the sanctity of these religious sites.

However, the High Court refrained from issuing specific directives, emphasizing that enforcing such regulations falls under the jurisdiction of the relevant authorities.

The court specifically referred to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, which governs the sale and advertisement of tobacco products in India, clarifying that any action should be taken under the provisions of this law.

Read More: UPSC Cheating Case: Supreme Court Stays Arrest Of Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar

