Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi HC Directs GNCTD To Facilitate Filling Of Posts For Mental Health Authority

Delhi High Court has directed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to expedite the process of filling non-official member positions in the Delhi Mental Health Authority.

Delhi HC Directs GNCTD To Facilitate Filling Of Posts For Mental Health Authority

The Delhi High Court on Thursday has directed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to expedite the process of filling non-official member positions in the Delhi Mental Health Authority.

Once the Authority is established, it is expected to promptly form Review Boards as mandated under Sections 73 & 74 of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017.

Emphasizing urgency, the court clarified that the establishment of the Delhi Mental Health Authority and the Review Boards must proceed unhindered by the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct during the upcoming Delhi State Legislative Assembly elections.

The petitioners were granted the liberty to revive their petitions if the GNCTD fails to comply within a reasonable timeframe.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued these directives while hearing petitions filed by activist and lawyer Amit Sahni, along with Shreyus Sukhija. The petitions called for the establishment of the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) and District Mental Health Review Boards in compliance with the Mental Health Care Act.

During the proceedings, GNCTD’s counsel submitted a notification dated November 27, 2024, appointing seven ex-officio members for the Delhi Mental Health Authority. The counsel further informed the court that an advertisement to recruit non-official members, as required under Section 46(1) of the Act and its associated Rules, would be issued within a few weeks.

Addressing the Review Boards, GNCTD’s counsel outlined the provisions under Chapter XI of the Act, which detail their constitution and composition. As per Section 73(1), the State Authority must establish Review Boards via notification, while Section 74 specifies their composition. The counsel assured the court that the formation of these Boards would commence as soon as the Delhi Mental Health Authority is fully operational.

The bench took note of these submissions and reiterated the necessity for swift action by the GNCTD. It directed that once the Delhi Mental Health Authority is constituted, immediate steps should be taken to establish the Review Boards in line with the statutory provisions.

This directive underscores the importance of implementing the Mental Health Care Act’s provisions to ensure better mental health governance and services in Delhi. By prioritizing the swift constitution of these bodies, the court aims to address the pressing need for mental health care infrastructure and oversight in the capital.

Read More: I Think I Am Too Slow For You’: Jagdeep Dhankar To Jairam Ramesh In The Parliament

Filed under

Delhi High Court Sections 73 and 74 State Mental Health Authority

Advertisement

Also Read

Bombay HC Turns Down Plea Against Shiv Sena Leader’s Win In LS Polls

Bombay HC Turns Down Plea Against Shiv Sena Leader’s Win In LS Polls

The Oldest Stone Tablet Sells For $5 Million At New York Auction

The Oldest Stone Tablet Sells For $5 Million At New York Auction

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Submits Privilege Notice Accusing Amit Shah

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Submits Privilege Notice Accusing Amit Shah

Business Tycoon Vijay Mallya Claims, ‘Indian Banks Recovered Double Debt From Me, Still An Economic Offender’

Business Tycoon Vijay Mallya Claims, ‘Indian Banks Recovered Double Debt From Me, Still An Economic...

Watch: Proud Father Welcomes R Ashwin With Kiss During Chennai Homecoming

Watch: Proud Father Welcomes R Ashwin With Kiss During Chennai Homecoming

Entertainment

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A Different Religion

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox