Delhi HC Notices On Plea Highlights Need For Independent Rouse Avenue Court Website

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to a petition advocating for the creation of an independent website for the Rouse Avenue Court.

The petition, filed by lawyer Abhinav Garg, underscores the operational inefficiencies and accessibility challenges arising from the absence of such a platform.

Legal & Procedural Implications

The petition highlights that, unlike other courts within the Central District, the Rouse Avenue Court lacks an autonomous digital presence, posing significant obstacles for both legal practitioners and litigants who rely on online resources for essential court-related information. Justice Sachin Datta has directed the District Judge (Headquarters) of Tis Hazari Courts, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the National Informatics Centre to provide their responses on this matter.

Challenges Arising

The plea emphasizes that the existing Central District website does not reference or provide direct access to information specific to the Rouse Avenue Court. This omission creates ambiguity for legal professionals and litigants seeking case updates, court notifications, circulars, and e-filing services. The lack of a dedicated digital interface disrupts effective communication and significantly hampers the efficiency of judicial proceedings.

Furthermore, the absence of a separate website disproportionately affects advocates who may not be proficient in navigating technology. The difficulty in locating essential updates through the centralized platform often results in procedural delays and inefficiencies, thereby impacting the overall functioning of the legal system.

The petitioner contends that establishing an independent website for the Rouse Avenue Court is imperative for enhancing operational transparency, improving access to judicial services, and ensuring seamless case management.

A dedicated online portal would facilitate real-time updates, enhance e-governance initiatives, and contribute to the streamlined administration of justice within this judicial forum.

