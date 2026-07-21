Delhi HC Refuses to Entertain Plea Over Alleged Police Excesses During ‘Chalo Sansad’ March: What Court Said

Delhi High Court declined urgent listing of the petition, which was related to the use of excessive force against students by Delhi Police. The students have participated in the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20.

The hearing in the matter will take place on Wednesday. The petitioner requested the court for urgent hearing claiming that Delhi Police personnel used “excessive force’ against protestors, who were mainly students.

Why Delhi HC Declined Urgent Hearing?

While hearing the case on July 21, the Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya said, “Don’t drag the court into all this.” This comes in response to a petitioner’s request listing a plea alleging that Delhi Police used excessive force against the protesting students on Monday.

The ‘Chalo Sansad’ march was organised by CJP on Monday, July 20, and thousands of students from different cities took part in the protest demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The CJP has accused Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters, preventing them from reaching the Parliament. They also claimed that several students were injured and further mentioned that the wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, Gitanjali J Angmo, was pushed around.

Delhi High Court Allows Wangchuk’s Hospital Transfer

In a separate hearing, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk to be moved from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital. Wangchuk has been on a long hunger strike over alleged NEET paper leak.

The court’s ruling came on a challenge by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, to an earlier order of a single judge who had refused to permit the transfer. During the hearing, the court was told that the Centre had no objection to shifting Wangchuk to the private hospital. But the government wanted him to be kept under constant medical supervision.