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Home > India News > Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision

Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision

The Delhi High Court has refused to immediately shift Sonam Wangchuk to a private hospital, saying his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital will continue for now as doctors closely monitor his health.

Delhi HC rejects Sonam Wangchuk’s immediate transfer plea, allowing his treatment to continue at Safdarjung Hospital. (Image: ANI)
Delhi HC rejects Sonam Wangchuk’s immediate transfer plea, allowing his treatment to continue at Safdarjung Hospital. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 16:51 IST

The Delhi High Court on Sunday said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will continue receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital until the next hearing on July 24. The court did not pass any interim order on a plea filed by his wife, who had requested the court to shift her husband to a private hospital.

While justifying the government action, the High Court said the Centre’s decision to move Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital was not arbitrary. It noted that he had been on a hunger strike for 17–18 days and his health had worsened before he was admitted. The court also referred to an earlier order that directed regular medical monitoring of Wangchuk because of his health condition.

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Family Wanted Treatment at Medanta

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk’s family, told the court that they had spoken to Medanta Hospital and wanted him to be treated there. He also argued that Wangchuk had previously been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital during earlier hunger strikes without his consent.

Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital because his medical condition had become serious.

According to medical records submitted before the court, his blood sugar and sodium levels were below normal. His potassium level was described as “dangerously low”. These reports were signed by the Head of the Department of Medicine and the treating doctors.

Court Notes Treatment Is Being Given With Consent

The court observed that doctors are closely monitoring Wangchuk’s health. It also noted that he has not been given intravenous fluids because he did not agree to them. Instead, doctors are providing oral treatment with his consent. The judges said there was nothing on record to show that any force had been used against Wangchuk. They also observed that he is not under detention.

‘Every Life Is Precious,’ Says High Court

During the hearing, the court observed that despite his worsening health, he did not voluntarily admit himself to any hospital, and that is why the government was justified in shifting him to a government hospital.

The court also noted the Centre’s statement that Wangchuk’s wife and brother have round-the-clock access to him and that a separate room has been arranged for the family at Safdarjung Hospital. Observing that “every life is precious”, the High Court said there was no need to pass any interim order at this stage. The case will now be heard on July 24.

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Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision
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Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision

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Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision
Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision
Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision
Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision

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