Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Delhi HC Rejects PIL On Unauthorized Construction At Ajmeri Gate; Citing Misconceived, Motivated Plea

Delhi HC Rejects PIL On Unauthorized Construction At Ajmeri Gate; Citing Misconceived, Motivated Plea

The Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation that alleged unauthorized and illegal construction within the regulated zone of the historically significant Ajmeri Gate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi HC Rejects PIL On Unauthorized Construction At Ajmeri Gate; Citing Misconceived, Motivated Plea


The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a Public Interest Litigation that alleged unauthorized and illegal construction within the regulated zone of the historically significant Ajmeri Gate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The petition also cited substantial violations of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, as well as municipal building regulations.

A division bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela deemed the PIL misconceived and lacking merit. The court observed that the petitioners failed to establish a genuine and legally tenable interest in the matter, further noting that the filing of the petition contravened the established PIL procedural norms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When questioned about proactive steps taken during the construction phase, the petitioner contended that multiple complaints had been lodged with the relevant authorities and that a Right to Information (RTI) request had been filed to seek accountability.

The PIL was initiated by Mirza Aurangzeb, who identifies as a local resident and underscored the significance of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

This legislation is designed to safeguard and preserve monuments, archaeological sites, and structures of national heritage, specifically prohibiting unauthorized construction within protected zones as delineated under Sections 19 and 20B.

Furthermore, the petition referenced Section 20D of the Act, which mandates that any construction within a regulated area must obtain prior approval or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the competent authority.

The petitioner asserted that in this instance, the property owners and occupiers had blatantly violated these statutory provisions and municipal regulations.

The disputed construction was allegedly completed with full knowledge of the respondent authorities, yet no corrective action, including demolition, had been undertaken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), despite the offending property being officially flagged by the department.

The dismissal of the PIL has reignited concerns regarding the enforcement of heritage conservation laws and the role of administrative bodies in preventing illegal encroachments within historically protected zones.

Read More: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Files Petition To Attend Ongoing Parliament Session

Filed under

Ajmeri Gate

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Senior Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack While Arguing Case In Telangana High Court

Senior Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack While Arguing Case In Telangana High Court

Can You Stop Filing ITR If Your Income Is Below Rs 12 Lakh?

Can You Stop Filing ITR If Your Income Is Below Rs 12 Lakh?

Chances Of ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hitting Earth Reach Record High, NASA Says

Chances Of ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hitting Earth Reach Record High, NASA Says

Mahakumbh 2025 Expected To Generate Business Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore: CAIT

Mahakumbh 2025 Expected To Generate Business Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore: CAIT

Legal Age Of Consent Protects Minors, But Adolescents Should Express Love Without Criminalization Says Delhi HC

Legal Age Of Consent Protects Minors, But Adolescents Should Express Love Without Criminalization Says Delhi...

Entertainment

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail For 24 Years

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox