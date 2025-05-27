Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
Delhi HC Reserves Order On Dispute Over National Pickleball Association Recognition

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on AIPA’s petition challenging the Union Sports Ministry’s recognition of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), citing alleged violations of the Sports Code.

Delhi HC Reserves Order On Dispute Over National Pickleball Association Recognition


The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its decision on a petition filed by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), challenging the Union Sports Ministry’s recognition of another entity, the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA).

Justice Sachin Datta reserved his order after hearing arguments from all relevant parties.

During the hearing, the Union government’s counsel argued that there is no enforceable legal right mandating AIPA’s recognition, emphasising that the Sports Code does not require a formal hearing.

The counsel further stated, “After analysis, we found that on several parameters, the candidature of the respondent (IPA) was compliant, whereas the petitioner (AIPA) was not.” Additionally, the government pointed out that pickleball still lacks an internationally recognised governing body, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has yet to acknowledge one.

AIPA, in its arguments, urged the court to review the records, asserting that the IPA does not meet the necessary qualifications.

In its petition, AIPA, which has been active since 2008 in promoting and developing pickleball in India, contends that the government’s recognition of a newly formed organization–only 138 days old–violates the Sports Code.

“The IPA is attempting to fraudulently assume the role of a national sports federation for pickleball despite making no meaningful contribution to the sport’s development in India,” AIPA argued in its petition.

AIPA also accused the ministry of arbitrariness and lack of transparency, stating, “The ministry has neither provided a rationale for granting recognition to the IPA nor any supporting material to justify its decision. Moreover, it has failed to offer reasons for rejecting our application.”

Adding to the complexities of the case, the Government of India recently informed the Court of another intervening entity–the New Indian Pickleball Association (NIPA), also known as the Indian Pickleball Association.

Based in Bangalore and established in 2021, NIPA had formally merged with AIPA last year. It is now challenging the legitimacy of the newly recognised IPA, accusing it of unauthorised use of its name, credentials, and legacy.

AIPA reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of pickleball in India, asserting that any attempt to bypass due process or disrupt the sport’s governance should be subjected to thorough legal scrutiny.

Expressing faith in the Indian judiciary, AIPA affirmed its belief that the rule of law will ensure fairness and proper governance in pickleball.

The association upholds the values of fair play, sportsmanship, and ethical sports administration and urges the ministry to reconsider and rectify its decision in the broader interest of pickleball and the Indian sporting community.

(With inputs from ANI)

