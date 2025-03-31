Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Delhi HC Rules Against Mandatory Service Charges In Restaurants, Lawyers Call It A Win For Consumers

Delhi HC Rules Against Mandatory Service Charges In Restaurants, Lawyers Call It A Win For Consumers

Delhi HC rules against mandatory restaurant service charges, upholding CCPA guidelines. The court clarifies that service charges mislead consumers as a government levy.

Delhi HC Rules Against Mandatory Service Charges In Restaurants, Lawyers Call It A Win For Consumers


In a significant ruling favouring the consumers, the Delhi High Court recently ruled that the mandatory restaurant service charges mislead the customer to think its government levy.

The High Court bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh upheld the guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

The CCPA guidelines prohibit restaurants and hotels from automatically adding service charges to bills.

The judgement has been hailed as a significant victory for consumer rights.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advocate Ashwini Dubey, Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court, called it a significant ruling of the Delhi HC.

He said: ‘The power to impose and collect taxes lies solely with the government and the court has now made it clear that the restaurants imposing service charges is beyond the scope of the law.’

He further said that this decision should be implemented in both letter and spirit.

Advocate Paras Jain, in an exclusive conversation with iTV network, said that that consumers had long been unfairly charged service fees.

He said: ‘For a very long time, Restaurants had been charging service charge from consumers in addition to the service tax. This service charge was being charged from consumers in the name of service provided by the staff of restaurants, though it was going into pocket of restaurants.’

He further said that a number of consumers approached consumers courts against this unfair trade practice of charging service charge by restaurants, but restaurants were still continuing this unfair trade practice.

He said: ‘Now, Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea of restuarant associations and upheld the legal validity of CCPA Guidelines.’

ALSO READ: Shopkeepers Must Display Their Names During Navratri And Eid: BJP MLA Urges To Delhi CM

Filed under

Delhi HC Rules Delhi Restaurants

newsx

Over 700 Muslims Killed As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar During Ramadan Prayers
Russia is continuing to w

Russia Downplays Trump’s Criticism, Says ‘Work Ongoing’ With US on Ukraine Peace And Bilateral Relations
newsx

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black...
newsx

Delhi HC Rules Against Mandatory Service Charges In Restaurants, Lawyers Call It A Win For...
newsx

Four Chinese Nationals Detained For Stealing Documents From Collapsed Bangkok High-Rise After Myanmar Earthquake
Delhi Assembly Session: C

Delhi Assembly: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Over 700 Muslims Killed As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar During Ramadan Prayers

Over 700 Muslims Killed As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar During Ramadan Prayers

Russia Downplays Trump’s Criticism, Says ‘Work Ongoing’ With US on Ukraine Peace And Bilateral Relations

Russia Downplays Trump’s Criticism, Says ‘Work Ongoing’ With US on Ukraine Peace And Bilateral Relations

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black...

Four Chinese Nationals Detained For Stealing Documents From Collapsed Bangkok High-Rise After Myanmar Earthquake

Four Chinese Nationals Detained For Stealing Documents From Collapsed Bangkok High-Rise After Myanmar Earthquake

Delhi Assembly: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1

Delhi Assembly: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1

Entertainment

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok