Delhi HC Sets Aside Intervention On Stampede Refunds, Advises Legal Alternatives

The Delhi High Court has declined an application concerning the non-issuance of refunds to passengers unable to board their train due to a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

Instead, the court advised the affected individuals to pursue appropriate legal remedies.

The application was filed by passengers who missed their train on the day of the incident and did not receive ticket reimbursements. A bench comprising Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the grievances raised were of a private nature and that alternative legal avenues were available for resolution.

The judges emphasized that a Public Interest Litigation is intended to enforce broader statutory provisions, whereas claims against railway authorities for ticket refunds constitute personal legal disputes.

Following discussions, the counsel representing the applicants withdrew the petition and sought permission to pursue other legal channels. The court granted this request, stating, “The application is disposed of with the liberty as prayed for.”

Previously on February 19, the Delhi High Court sought a response from the Railways regarding a PIL related to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station during peak hours, which claimed 18 lives.

The PIL alleges that overcrowding at Platform No. 16, due to multiple long-distance trains arriving and departing simultaneously on the Delhi-Prayagraj route during the Mahakumbh, led to the tragic event. The petition attributes the incident to administrative negligence and argues that it violated passengers’ fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tushar Rao Gedela directed the Railway Board to examine the matter and submit a short affidavit detailing the corrective measures to be taken. The next hearing is scheduled for March 26.

Legal & Regulatory Concerns

The court observed that the PIL raises concerns about the ineffective implementation of key provisions under the Railways Act, specifically Sections 57 & 147.

Section 57 mandates that railway administrations must set limits on the number of passengers allowed in each compartment.

Section 147 requires individuals without valid reservations to possess platform tickets for station entry.

The petition stresses that stricter enforcement of these provisions was crucial during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It also argues that even under normal circumstances, inadequate enforcement leads to dangerously crowded trains and platforms.

Railways’ Response & Future Actions

Representing the Railways, the Solicitor General assured the court that the administration does not view the matter as adversarial litigation. He confirmed that the Railway Board will conduct a high-level review of the concerns raised in the petition.

The PIL, filed by Arth Vidhi, a collective of lawyers and entrepreneurs represented by Advocates Aditya Trivedi and Shubhi Pastor, contends that the Railways failed to uphold their own statutory obligations under the Railways Act, 1989. The petition underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

As the case progresses, the court’s directives will be crucial in determining accountability and ensuring the implementation of safety measures across railway operations.

