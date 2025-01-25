Delhi HC Takes Note Of DSGMC Electoral Reforms

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Directorate of Gurudwara Elections, the Lieutenant Governor, and other respondents in response to a petition highlighting the delayed reforms in the electoral process for the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Directorate of Gurudwara Elections, the Lieutenant Governor, and other respondents in response to a petition highlighting the delayed reforms in the electoral process for the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The petition, filed by S Gurmeet Singh Shunty and S Paramjit Singh Khurana, seeks immediate action and accountability for the failure to implement necessary reforms within the electoral system governed by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwaras Act of 1971.

The bench, led by Justice Jyoti Singh, heard arguments from the petitioners’ counsel, Advocate Rajender Chhabra, and directed the respondents to submit a report addressing the concerns raised. The next hearing is scheduled for February 25.

The petitioners have specifically called attention to the continued use of outdated electoral rolls from 1983—over 43 years old—despite multiple judicial directives to update them. They argue that this reliance on old voter lists fails to reflect the current demographics of Delhi’s Sikh community and constitutes a systemic flaw in the electoral process. The petition also highlights the need for a revised and accurate voter list, including photographs, which has been a legal requirement since 2010.

Additionally, the petition calls for a transparent delimitation process to ensure fair representation for the Sikh community in the DSGMC elections.

With the DSGMC elections set for August 2025, the petitioners have urged the court to establish clear timelines for reform to prevent further delays and safeguard the rights of Delhi’s Sikh population.

