Delhi HC Turns Down Plea Over Installation Of Maharani Lakshmi Bai’s Statue

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea seeking clarification of its order that had resolved an appeal concerning the installation of Maharani Lakshmi Bai's statue at the Shahi Idgah Park in Delhi's Sadar Bazar.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized that judicial orders must be understood within their intended context and ruled that its October 7, 2024, decision required no further clarification.

“Our order does not require any clarification. You are asking us to interpret our order. Take recourse to the appropriate legal remedy challenging the notice issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA),” the bench remarked to the counsel representing the Shahi Idgah Managing Committee.

The committee had sought clarification regarding the high court’s single judge ruling, arguing that the observations made in the decision were provisional and solely intended to resolve the specific legal controversy at hand.

It further contended that the order should not be interpreted as transferring ownership of the Waqf property to the DDA beyond the scope of the Waqf Act.

Previously, the division bench had disposed of the committee’s appeal against the single judge’s ruling, which had declined to restrain the installation of the statue honoring the historical figure.

More Into The Case

The court had been informed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had already installed the statue and that the religious rights of individuals offering prayers at the site remained unaffected by its presence.

The committee’s application also noted that the DDA had begun demanding user charges from the appellant for conducting the annual religious congregation, “Ijtema,” at the Idgah Park. On Friday, the bench clarified that if the committee intended to challenge the DDA’s notice, it could pursue all available legal avenues under the law.

Case Background

The single judge had previously rejected the committee’s plea seeking directives to prevent civic authorities from encroaching upon the Shahi Idgah, which the committee claimed as Waqf property.

The committee referenced a 1970 gazette notification stating that Shahi Idgah Park was a historical site established during the Mughal era and had long been used for offering namaz.

It was submitted that the park’s vast expanse could accommodate approximately 50,000 worshippers simultaneously.

However, the single judge ruled that the committee had no legal or constitutional right to oppose the DDA’s maintenance and preservation of the park or to challenge the MCD’s installation of the statue in the vicinity of the Shahi Idgah.

