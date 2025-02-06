Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi High Court Directs NIA To Clarify Stand On Engineer Rashid Seeking Custody Parole To Attend Parliament

The Delhi High Court directed the National Investigation Agency to clarify its position on an application filed by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing parliamentary session amid a jurisdictional dispute.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi High Court Directs NIA To Clarify Stand On Engineer Rashid Seeking Custody Parole To Attend Parliament


The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to clarify its position on an application filed by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing parliamentary session amid a jurisdictional dispute.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Justice Vikas Mahajan has scheduled the hearing for February 7. Rashid, currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail under charges related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), primarily seeks interim bail.

During proceedings, the Delhi High Court acknowledged that the Registrar General has submitted an application to the Supreme Court regarding the appropriate judicial authority to hear Rashid’s bail plea in an NIA case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This issue emerged after the Special NIA Court recently declined jurisdiction, asserting that the case should be heard by the MP/MLA court since Rashid is now a Member of Parliament.

The Registrar General’s counsel informed the court that the matter would be mentioned before the Supreme Court for urgent listing.

Previously, the NIA opposed Rashid’s interim bail plea, arguing that it was legally unsustainable and lacked merit. The agency stated, “The present case is a classic case of misuse of the Interim Bail provision, which should be invoked only in cases of extreme hardship and suffering.” The NIA further contended that Rashid had not provided a specific justification for how he intended to serve his constituency while out on bail.

Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, representing Rashid, countered that his client had been left without legal recourse due to the jurisdictional ambiguity. He emphasized that Rashid’s constituency should not remain unrepresented for an extended period, particularly as his regular bail petition has been pending since September 2024.

Rashid approached the High Court after Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, designated for NIA cases, declined to adjudicate his bail application on December 23, stating that his court could only handle miscellaneous applications, not bail petitions.

Arrested in August 2019 under UAPA, Rashid contested the 2024 parliamentary elections from jail and won by a margin of 2,04,000 votes, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

In 2022, the NIA Court at Patiala House ordered the framing of charges against Rashid and several others, including Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masrat Alam, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Avtar Ahmed Shah, Naeem Khan, and Bashir Ahmed Butt (Peer Saifullah). These charges are linked to an ongoing probe into terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA alleges that militant groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and JKLF, collaborated with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, to orchestrate attacks on civilians and security forces in the region. According to the agency, the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was established in 1993 to further separatist activities, funded through hawala networks and other clandestine means.

The investigation claims that figures like Hafiz Saeed worked alongside Hurriyat leaders to funnel illicit funds into Jammu and Kashmir, inciting violence, targeting security forces, and orchestrating the destruction of public property to destabilize the region under the pretext of political resistance.

The upcoming hearing on February 7 will determine the next steps in Rashid’s legal battle.

Read More: Delhi Court Summons ED Chief Over Illegible Evidence Copies

Filed under

Engineer Rashid

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Virat Kohli’s Streak Ends: When Was The Last Time He Missed A Match Due To Injury?

Virat Kohli’s Streak Ends: When Was The Last Time He Missed A Match Due To...

Ananya Birla Joins Beauty Race: Will Her Brand Challenge Isha Ambani’s Tira?

Ananya Birla Joins Beauty Race: Will Her Brand Challenge Isha Ambani’s Tira?

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Jimmy Butler Traded To Golden State Warriors; Will He Fit In?

Jimmy Butler Traded To Golden State Warriors; Will He Fit In?

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The

Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Joins Beauty Race: Will Her Brand Challenge Isha Ambani’s Tira?

Ananya Birla Joins Beauty Race: Will Her Brand Challenge Isha Ambani’s Tira?

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox