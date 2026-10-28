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Home > India News > Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act

Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act

The Delhi High Court flagged a persistent shortage of public prosecutors affecting criminal trials and bail matters, staying salary recovery against a senior officer while retaining costs against the State.

Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act
Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 13:03 IST

The court stayed a trial judge’s order to recover costs from a senior prosecution officer’s salary, but refused to spare the State from paying, saying it saw no serious steps to fix the shortage.

A Courtroom Waiting For Someone Who Did Not Come

It began in a trial court in Delhi on a day when a criminal case simply could not move. The matter was an old one, arising from a 2002 First Information Report (FIR) involving robbery charges. The judge called it again and again. Each time, the same thing happened: no public prosecutor was there to represent the State.

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The case was passed over repeatedly, and the judge’s patience wore thin.

The Order That Triggered The Fight

On October 6, the trial court imposed costs of ₹5,000 on the State for the prosecutor’s absence. It went a step further. It directed that the amount be recovered from the salary of Maqsood Ahmed, Delhi’s Director of Prosecution, if it was not paid within a week. The court also sent the order to the Home Secretary for necessary action.

Ahmed took the matter to the Delhi High Court.

What The Director Told The High Court

Appearing through Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta and advocate Hemant Gupta, Ahmed made two main points. First, there was an acute shortage of prosecutors. The regular assistant public prosecutor for the court, he said, had been on leave since September 21. Second, he had not been heard before the salary recovery direction was passed.

The High Court’s Response

On Tuesday, Justice Girish Kathpalia stayed the direction to recover the costs from Ahmed’s salary. The court said it understood the trial judge’s frustration. It described the order as a clear expression of anguish from a judge under pressure from overflowing dockets and from higher courts expecting quick disposal of bail matters and trials.

Even so, the High Court said that ordering recovery from a personal salary, without any specific finding of misconduct, would not appear proper at first glance.

A Problem Called Perennial

The court then widened its observation beyond one case. It said the shortage of prosecutors has become a perennial problem that seriously affects the disposal of criminal trials and even bail matters, and that it is not a new one.

No Relief For The State

While Ahmed got relief, the State did not. The High Court refused to stay the costs imposed on the State. It said nothing before it showed any serious steps being taken to deal with the shortage, and that the State had not even challenged the trial court’s order.

The State has been given a chance to file a detailed reply or status report at least one week before the next hearing. Additional Public Prosecutor Manjeet Arya represented the State.

What Happens Next

The matter will be heard again on February 3, 2027. By then, the State will have to show the court what it has done, or plans to do, about the gap in its prosecution staff. That report could reveal how serious the shortage really is and whether any recruitment or other steps are under way. Until then, the questions raised in this case stay open for the many accused persons and victims waiting for their own cases to be heard.

Also Read: Delhi Riots Case: High Court Upholds 7-Year Jail Term For 5 Convicted Men

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Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act

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Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act

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Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act

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Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act
Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act
Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act
Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act
Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act

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