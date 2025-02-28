Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
  Delhi High Court Gives Last Chance To TMC's Saket Gokhale To Revert On Contempt Plea

Delhi High Court Gives Last Chance To TMC’s Saket Gokhale To Revert On Contempt Plea

Delhi High Court Gives Last Chance To TMC’s Saket Gokhale To Revert On Contempt Plea


The Delhi High Court on Friday granted TMC leader Saket Gokhale a final opportunity to respond to a contempt petition filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri.

Justice Dharmesh Sharma extended the deadline for Gokhale to file his reply by two more weeks, setting the hearing for April 18. The court also warned that if Gokhale failed to respond, he could be summoned to appear in court.

Puri had approached the court in 2021, accusing Gokhale of damaging her reputation by making unfounded and reckless allegations about her financial affairs, specifically concerning an apartment she owned in Geneva.

Previous Ruling

On July 1, 2024, the high court issued a restraint order against Gokhale, barring him from posting any further content on social media or electronic platforms related to the matter.

Gokhale’s counsel informed the court that he had filed an application seeking the recall of the July 1, 2024, order. The matter is scheduled for hearing on March 6.

In her contempt plea, Puri accused Gokhale of deliberately and willfully disregarding the court’s order and continuing to defy it. She alleged that he had posted tweets on social media, making defamatory claims not only about her but also about the court’s judgment. Puri’s counsel argued that Gokhale’s actions demonstrated a clear disregard for the judicial process and requested that he be compelled to apologize before March 6.

Case Insights

The case stems from a defamation lawsuit filed by Puri, the former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, who alleged that Gokhale had made “roving allegations” about her financial integrity. The court noted that these allegations appeared to target BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, and criticized Gokhale for publishing unverified and “extremely irresponsible” content.

The high court’s July 1, 2024, order had also directed Gokhale to pay Puri damages of Rs 50 lakh within eight weeks, along with a public apology to be displayed on his ‘X’ social media account for six months. Puri, in her plea, sought Rs 5 crore in damages, to be deposited into the PMCARES Fund, and requested the removal of the defamatory tweets.

The case highlights the growing significance of social media in defamation cases and the courts’ role in holding individuals accountable for online content.

The upcoming hearing on April 18 will determine whether Gokhale complies with the court’s orders or faces further legal consequences.

