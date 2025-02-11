Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Delhi High Court Grants Engineer Rashid Custody Parole; Son Calls It ‘Positive Development’


Abrar Rashid, son of Engineer Rashid, has welcomed the judiciary’s decision to permit his father’s participation in the Budget Session of Parliament, characterizing it as a “significant development.”

He underscored the satisfaction of the people of north Kashmir regarding the ruling and confirmed that a bail petition has been submitted, expressing confidence in a favorable judicial outcome.

While speaking to the media, Abrar stated, “This decision marks a positive step. My father received an overwhelming mandate in the Lok Sabha elections, and the electorate sent him to Parliament as their representative. However, he was unable to attend the past three sessions due to imposed restrictions.”

He further elaborated, “The initial phase of this session concludes on February 13. Allowing him to attend Parliament is a moment of great relief for the people of north Kashmir. A petition for regular bail has also been filed, and we remain hopeful for a just resolution upon its hearing.”

Sheikh Ashiq, the state secretary of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), also lauded the court’s decision. “I believe this is a moment of collective joy for all of Kashmir. As a close associate, I am especially gratified. We hope for his swift recovery, given that he was on a hunger strike, and we anticipate his active participation in the Parliament session,” he stated.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, representing Engineer Rashid, confirmed that the High Court granted custody parole for February 11 and 13.

“The High Court has sanctioned two days of custody parole under stringent conditions, including restrictions on internet and mobile phone usage, as well as a prohibition against engaging with the media or the public,” he affirmed.

The Delhi High Court issued this parole while Engineer Rashid remains detained in Tihar Jail in connection with an ongoing terror funding case.

A bench led by Justice Vikas Mahajan mandated that Rashid be transported to and from Parliament under tight security. The court explicitly barred any form of media interaction or digital communication during this period.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 with an address by President Droupadi Murmu. The first segment is scheduled to conclude on February 13, while the second phase is slated to proceed from March 10 to April 4.

