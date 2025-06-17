Delhi High Court Halts Batla House Demolition: Relief For Okhla Residents Facing DDA Action

The Delhi High Court granted an interim stay on the demolition of six properties in the Batla House area of Okhla in South East Delhi. Residents of these properties have challenged the notices issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in May 2025.

Petitioners claimed that out of these six properties, some are outside Khasra Number 279, whiddle others are within this Khasra. Residents of these properties said that their properties are covered within the PM Uday Scheme.

In an order passed on Monday, Justice Tejas Karia ordered to maintain the status quo till the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the High Court has issued notice to the DDA and sought a response within 4 weeks. Petitions are to be heard on July 10 before roster bench.

The bench was dealing with petitions moved on behalf of Heena Parveen, Jinat Kausar, Rukhsana Begam, Nihal Fatima, Sufiyan Ahmed and Sajid Fakhar and others.

Advocates Sonica Ghosh, Anurag Saksena and Gurmukh Dass Kohli appeared for Heena Parveen, Rukhsana Begum and Jinat Kausar.

It was submitted that the DDA has issued a Generic notice. There is no clear demarcation of properties falling in Khasra Number 279. All properties are not illegal in this Khasra.

On the other hand, standing counsel for DDA opposed the pleas. The petitions are on June 6, and the affidavits are on June 3.

It was also submitted that demarcation had been submitted before the Supreme Court, and the order of June 4 was passed on the basis of this fact.

The court said that since the Supreme Court’s order of May 7 records that the occupants are entitled to adopt appropriate proceedings in accordance with law, the High Court passed an order in the case of Ishrat Jahan on June 4, 2025, directed the DDA to file an affidavit in relation to the action to be taken and demarcation report within three weeks.

Counsel for Petitioners submitted that they have lived here for a long time. They purchased it from the Builder.

It was also submitted that there is an order to demolish illegal properties on 2 bigha and ten biswa. There are 34 Bighas od land in khasra number 279. Not all properties are illegal there.

Regarding Nihal Fatima and others, the DDA submitted no title documents. Documents were executed during the pendency and passing of the order.

Counsel for the Petitioner submitted that they have been living there since 1980-82. The notices are generic, nothing specific. The documents were in Urdu and Farsi; they were translated later on. People have been living there for 30 years.

Earlier, the high court granted protection to some residents of Batla House who approached the High Court against the notices issued by the DDA.

(With inputs from ANI)