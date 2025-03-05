Delhi High Court Issues Notice On PIL Challenging EPFO Recruitment Criteria

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to a Public Interest Litigation contesting the recruitment process for Young Professionals by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to a Public Interest Litigation contesting the recruitment process for Young Professionals by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The petition challenges the preferential weightage given to candidates from the top 40 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) institutes.

Allegations Of Discriminatory Criteria

The petition asserts that EPFO assigns an additional weightage of 15 to 30 marks out of a total of 100 to candidates who have obtained their law degree from one of these top-ranked institutions. The petitioner contends that this practice discriminates against law graduates from institutions operating under the Central and various State Governments that do not fall within this elite category.

Violation Of Fundamental Rights

The plea argues that the recruitment criterion not only undermines institutions that are outside the top 40 NIRF rankings but also contravenes fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Specifically, it cites violations of Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 16 (Equality of Opportunity in Public Employment) under Part III of the Indian Constitution.

Judicial Response

A Bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has issued a notice to the relevant ministry of the Central Government and scheduled the next hearing for April 23. The petition underscores that in the selection process, the allocation of marks plays a pivotal role, and the current evaluation method disproportionately disadvantages candidates from non-NIRF top 40 institutions.

This case raises significant questions about fairness and equal opportunity in public sector recruitment, and its outcome may have broader implications for merit-based selection processes in government institutions.

