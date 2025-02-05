Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi High Court Orders Status Quo On Late Designer Rohit Bal’s Estate

The Delhi High Court ordered status quo on the estate of the late fashion designer Rohit Bal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi High Court Orders Status Quo On Late Designer Rohit Bal’s Estate


The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the estate of the late fashion designer Rohit Bal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The ruling followed a plea filed by Lalit Tehlan, a close friend of the designer, who claimed to be the primary beneficiary of Bal’s will, which covers assets such as properties in Defence Colony and Noida, as well as shareholding in Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd.

Court’s Ruling to Protect Estate Assets

Justice Anish Dayal passed the order to ensure that there would be no alteration or dissipation of the estate. The court emphasized, “To avoid dissipation of the estate, there will be a status quo on the assets.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tehlan’s Claim Over the Designer’s Estate

Tehlan’s application stated that Rohit Bal had explicitly mentioned in his will, dated October 30, 2023, that his legal heirs, including his brothers Rakesh Bal and Rajiv Bal, as well as his step-sisters Neera and the late Aruna, and their legal heirs, would have no claim over his properties—both movable and immovable—after his death.

Bal, who passed away from a heart attack on November 1, 2024, at the age of 63, was a pioneer in Indian fashion, known for taking Indian designs to the international stage and dressing celebrities across the world.

Controversy Over Estate Access

In his plea, Tehlan sought an injunction order against Bal’s step-brothers to prevent any interference with the designer’s properties. Tehlan was reportedly shocked to find that after Bal’s death, his stepbrother changed the locks to the Defence Colony property and stationed a security guard to prevent Tehlan’s entry. This action was in clear violation of Bal’s will, the application alleges.

The application filed by Tehlan forms part of his ongoing efforts to execute Bal’s will and preserve the designer’s assets as per his wishes.

Read More: Aero India 2025: Want To Attend Airshow In Bangalore? Know Dates, Venue, Ticket Price,Booking Details

Filed under

rohit bal

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Atishi Or Kejriwal: Who Will Be The CM Of Delhi If AAP Wins?

Atishi Or Kejriwal: Who Will Be The CM Of Delhi If AAP Wins?

Gold Price Crosses Rs 85000-Mark For 1st-Time; What’s Fueling The Demand?

Gold Price Crosses Rs 85000-Mark For 1st-Time; What’s Fueling The Demand?

Tirupati Temple Takes Action Against 18 Non-Hindu Employees Over Religious Practices

Tirupati Temple Takes Action Against 18 Non-Hindu Employees Over Religious Practices

Delhi Elections 2025: Will the Budget’s Tax Relief Help BJP?

Delhi Elections 2025: Will the Budget’s Tax Relief Help BJP?

El Salvador Offers To Jail Deportees From The US At A Cost Amid Legal Concerns

El Salvador Offers To Jail Deportees From The US At A Cost Amid Legal Concerns

Entertainment

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox