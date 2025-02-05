Delhi High Court Orders Status Quo On Late Designer Rohit Bal’s Estate

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the estate of the late fashion designer Rohit Bal.

The ruling followed a plea filed by Lalit Tehlan, a close friend of the designer, who claimed to be the primary beneficiary of Bal’s will, which covers assets such as properties in Defence Colony and Noida, as well as shareholding in Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd.

Court’s Ruling to Protect Estate Assets

Justice Anish Dayal passed the order to ensure that there would be no alteration or dissipation of the estate. The court emphasized, “To avoid dissipation of the estate, there will be a status quo on the assets.”

Tehlan’s Claim Over the Designer’s Estate

Tehlan’s application stated that Rohit Bal had explicitly mentioned in his will, dated October 30, 2023, that his legal heirs, including his brothers Rakesh Bal and Rajiv Bal, as well as his step-sisters Neera and the late Aruna, and their legal heirs, would have no claim over his properties—both movable and immovable—after his death.

Bal, who passed away from a heart attack on November 1, 2024, at the age of 63, was a pioneer in Indian fashion, known for taking Indian designs to the international stage and dressing celebrities across the world.

Controversy Over Estate Access

In his plea, Tehlan sought an injunction order against Bal’s step-brothers to prevent any interference with the designer’s properties. Tehlan was reportedly shocked to find that after Bal’s death, his stepbrother changed the locks to the Defence Colony property and stationed a security guard to prevent Tehlan’s entry. This action was in clear violation of Bal’s will, the application alleges.

The application filed by Tehlan forms part of his ongoing efforts to execute Bal’s will and preserve the designer’s assets as per his wishes.

