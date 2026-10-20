Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Details Of PM, Former PM’s Foreign Trips On IAF Aircraft

A retired naval officer asked a simple question in 2018: who flew with the Prime Minister on the Indian Air Force’s planes, and at what cost to the public? Eight years later, the Delhi High Court has said the answer cannot be given.

An RTI Filed in June 2018

Retired Commodore Lokesh K Batra filed a Right to Information (RTI) application in June 2018. He sought details of foreign visits made by Indian Prime Ministers on IAF aircraft between April 2013 and June 2018, a period covering the tenures of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His request was specific. He wanted Special Flight Returns (SFR) Part I and Part II. The court noted that these records include details of the aircraft, the aircrew and the entire entourage, including the names of all Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel travelling with the Prime Minister.

The Air Force Says No, the CIC Says Partly Yes

The Air Force gave information about some of the visits but refused to share the SFR Part I and Part II details. Its Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) cited security concerns and also invoked the exemption for information held in a fiduciary capacity.

The matter went to the Central Information Commission (CIC), which directed the Air Force to provide certified copies of the available and relevant SFR-II records after redacting the names of security personnel. The CPIO then approached the High Court against that order.

The Argument for Disclosure

Batra’s counsel told the court that the information related to the expenditure of public funds on the Prime Minister’s foreign visits and was therefore in the larger public interest. He clarified that the request concerned private individuals accompanying the Prime Minister at public expense, not the identities of security personnel.

What the High Court Held

In an order dated October 15, Justice Amit Mahajan set aside the CIC’s direction. The court said that disclosing this information could compromise national security and endanger the Prime Minister’s life and physical safety.

“The potential implications of such disclosure for national security and the security apparatus accompanying the Hon’ble Prime Minister cannot be disregarded,” the court said.

Justice Mahajan also held that neither the High Court nor the CIC can sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the competent security agencies on whether a disclosure could jeopardise national security or endanger life. That assessment, the court said, falls primarily within the domain of the agencies responsible for the Prime Minister’s security, and the court cannot substitute its own view for theirs.

On the public funds argument, the court said the mere fact that public money is spent on the Prime Minister’s foreign visits does not, by itself, justify disclosing information that may compromise security arrangements. It concluded that the CIC erred in directing disclosure of the SFR-II records.

Who Appeared

Central Government Standing Counsel Pratima N Lakra and advocate Shailendra Kumar Mishra appeared for the Indian Air Force. Advocates Prasanna S, Injila Muslim Zaidi, Ashish Reddy, Prasanna Balakumar and Ishita Tulsyan represented Batra.

The Road Ahead

The order closes the route Batra took to get the records, but it leaves open whether he will challenge it before a larger bench or the Supreme Court. The ruling is also likely to be cited in future RTI disputes involving the security of constitutional functionaries, and it will be watched for how far the courts defer to security agencies when transparency and public spending are argued against them.

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