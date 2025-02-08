Delhi High Court Rejects Pleas By CAs, Audit Firms Against NFRA’s Power

The Delhi High Court has upheld the authority of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to investigate and penalize chartered accountants for professional misconduct, rejecting challenges to its statutory provisions.

A bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Dharmesh Sharma dismissed petitions filed by individual chartered accountants and auditing firms, including Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP and the Federation of Chartered Accountants Association.

The court found no merit in their arguments challenging NFRA’s authority.

However, the bench quashed the show-cause notices and final orders issued to the petitioners, citing procedural deficiencies that undermined neutrality and fair assessment. The petitioners had contended that the legal framework imposed vicarious liability on audit firms and partners, utilized a summary trial procedure, and had retroactive application.

“We uphold the validity of Section 132 of the Companies Act and the NFRA Rules. We find no merit in the challenge based on vicarious liability, retroactive application, and alleged violations of Article 20(1) of the Constitution. Additionally, we reject claims asserting that these provisions are manifestly arbitrary or deprive individuals of a fair procedure,” the bench stated in its February 7 ruling.

The court clarified that while a summary disciplinary procedure is permissible, it does not absolve NFRA of its duty to adhere to principles of fairness and natural justice.

The ruling leaves open the possibility of fresh proceedings against the petitioners, emphasizing that any disciplinary action must be independently assessed by NFRA members who were not involved in the audit review process or the drafting of the Audit Quality Review Reports.

