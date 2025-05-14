Home
Delhi High Court Says Mom Who Quit Job to Care for Child Still Deserves Alimony

In a case that touches on the everyday struggles of single mothers, the Delhi High Court has ruled that a woman who leaves her job to look after her young child cannot be seen as “voluntarily unemployed.”

Delhi High Court has ruled that a woman who leaves her job to look after her young child cannot be seen as “voluntarily unemployed.”


In a case that touches on the everyday struggles of single mothers, the Delhi High Court has ruled that a woman who leaves her job to look after her young child cannot be seen as “voluntarily unemployed.” The court said such a mother is still entitled to receive alimony from her estranged husband, and added that what matters in such cases is not what a woman could earn, but what she is actually earning at the time.

The ruling came as the court heard a petition filed by the woman’s estranged husband, who was challenging a previous order that directed him to pay monthly maintenance to both his wife and their six-year-old son.

Husband argued wife was capable of earning

The couple got married in 2016 but have been living apart since 2017. The woman has accused her husband of cruelty and harassment, while the man claimed he was willing to live with his wife and child.

The husband, who works as an advocate in a district court, said he earns only ₹10,000–₹15,000 a month and claimed he was facing both emotional and financial difficulties. He argued that his wife is well-educated and used to earn ₹40,000–₹50,000 a month when she was working as a school teacher. Because she had the ability to earn, he said, she shouldn’t be entitled to any maintenance.

She left her job to care for their son

The woman, however, told the court that she had no choice but to leave her job. Her teaching position required long travel hours and she couldn’t find a suitable job closer to home. With no family support and a young child to take care of, she decided to give up her job and focus on raising her son alone.

Her lawyer said her financial situation had become difficult and claimed that her estranged husband was in a more stable position, earning money not only from his legal practice but also through rental income.

“It is argued that the respondent is currently unable to engage in employment due to her responsibilities in caring for their minor son, and her past employment as a teacher cannot be a valid ground to deny her rightful maintenance,” the court order stated.

Court found her decision ‘reasonable and justified’

The court accepted the woman’s explanation for leaving her job, calling it “both reasonable and justified.”

“It is well settled that the responsibility of caregiving to a minor child falls disproportionately upon the parent with custody, often limiting their ability to pursue full-time employment, especially in cases where there is no family support also to take care of the child while the mother is at work. In such circumstances, the cessation of employment by the respondent cannot be viewed as voluntary abandonment of work, but as a consequence necessitated by the paramount duty of child care,” the court said in its order.

Earning potential is not the same as income, says judge

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who delivered the verdict, cited a Supreme Court ruling to support the view that just because someone is capable of earning doesn’t mean they are earning — and that this distinction matters in maintenance cases.

“It is not the potential earning capacity of the wife but her actual income at the relevant time that is to be considered while determining the amount of maintenance. Thus, the learned Family Court has rightly observed that there exists a material distinction between being ‘capable of earning’ and ‘actually earning’,” she said.

Court sends case back to family court for fresh look

The High Court also said the family court had correctly estimated the husband’s notional monthly income as ₹30,000, based on the fact that he had been working since 2010. It added that this estimate was not “entirely disproportionate.”

However, since the family court hadn’t considered income affidavits and bank statements filed by both parties while passing the earlier order, the High Court decided to send the matter back.

“Considering the above discussion and taking into account the fact that income affidavit filed by the petitioner herein was not taken into consideration, this Court deems it appropriate to remand the matter back to the learned Family Court. The Family Court shall reconsider the application for interim maintenance afresh, specifically taking into account the income affidavits and bank statements filed by both parties, and pass a reasoned order in accordance with law. The said exercise shall be completed within a period of one month from the date of receipt of this order,” the court stated.

Payments to continue in the meantime

While the matter is being reconsidered, the court has ordered that interim payments must continue.

“In the meantime, as an interim arrangement, the petitioner shall continue to pay a sum of ₹7,500 per month to the respondent/wife and ₹4,500/- per month to respondent no. 2/minor child, which shall be without prejudice to the final determination by the learned Family Court, and any amount paid shall remain adjustable in future maintenance,” the court said.

