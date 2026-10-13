Delhi High Court Says No To Annual Ramlila At Chintoo Park Despite 53-Year Tradition, Cites Environmental Concerns

The Delhi High Court has refused to allow Shri Sanatan Dharam Ramleela Samiti to hold its annual Ramlila at Chintoo Park in Naraina, saying the land should remain open to the sky and its greenery must be preserved to protect the environment. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Arun Bhardwaj dismissed the Samiti’s appeal against an earlier order directing authorities to maintain the land as a green area, noting that public money had already been spent on its development.

Why the Delhi High Court refused permission for Ramlila at Chintoo Park

Reports say that the Samiti had challenged a Single Judge’s order dated August 19, seeking permission to continue its annual Ramlila at the park. It told the Delhi High Court that it had been organising the event at the site without interruption for the past 53 years and argued that this long-standing practice created a legitimate expectation that it would be allowed to continue.

The organisation also offered to submit an undertaking promising to restore the land to its original condition after the event, including its green plantations. It assured the court that it would take steps to prevent damage to the park. However, the bench did not find sufficient grounds to overturn the earlier order.

DDA says public money was spent to develop Delhi green patch

According to reports, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) opposed the Samiti’s appeal, arguing that the land had been developed into a green patch following court directions. It said a substantial amount of public money had been spent on improving the area and allowing the Ramlila there could ruin the site again.

The DDA also argued that the Samiti had no absolute right to use the land continuously or permanently for a particular purpose. The Delhi High Court considered the status report and photographs submitted in the case, which showed steps being taken to develop and maintain the green area.

“The photographs demonstrate that sufficient steps are being taken by the respondent in the matter of converting the land into a green area and its maintenance. A substantial amount of public money has already been spent on the same,” the court observed.

Delhi High Court distinguishes earlier ruling cited by Samiti

According to reports, the Samiti had relied on an earlier judgment in Sahil Viklang Sahaytartha Samiti v. Delhi Development Authority. However, the bench said the circumstances were different.

It noted that the land in that case measured 2,50,000 square metres, and a portion had been allowed for functions of a similar nature. Chintoo Park, by comparison, measures only 9,000 square metres.

“In our opinion, keeping Chintoo Park open to the sky and maintaining greenery will rather help in preserving the environment in tune with the Green Revolution,” the bench observed.

Appeal dismissed as Delhi High Court backs green space preservation

The Delhi High Court found no reason to interfere with the Single Judge’s order while exercising its appellate jurisdiction. It therefore dismissed the Samiti’s appeal, leaving the direction to maintain Chintoo Park as a green area in place.

The ruling means the Samiti cannot hold its annual Ramlila at the site under the permission it sought, despite its claim of having organised the event there for more than five decades. The court’s decision prioritises preserving the park’s greenery and protecting the public investment made in its development.

Also Read: Rs 500 Crore Loss, Rs 350 Crore Excise Hit: Why Old Monk Maker Is Fighting FSSAI’s Ban In Bombay High Court