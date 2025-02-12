Delhi High Court Seeks Centre, AIFF Stance On Plea Against Anilkumar Prabhakaran’s Appointment As Secy Gen

The Delhi High Court sought responses from the Centre and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regarding a petition challenging Anilkumar Prabhakaran's appointment as AIFF's secretary general.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regarding a petition challenging Anilkumar Prabhakaran’s appointment as AIFF’s secretary general.

The petition alleges that his appointment violates the National Sports Code.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notices to the Union Sports Ministry, AIFF, and Prabhakaran, directing them to submit their replies within two weeks. The petition was filed by Delhi Football Club director Ranjit Bajaj, who argued that Prabhakaran was ineligible for the position as he had previously served as an elected member of AIFF’s Executive Committee.

Alleged Violation of National Sports Code

Bajaj’s petition pointed out that the Sports Ministry had explicitly barred national sports federations from appointing former executive committee members to administrative posts. The AIFF, however, appointed Prabhakaran as secretary general in July 2024, despite him having been elected to the Executive Committee on August 22, 2022. He reportedly resigned from the committee before assuming his current role.

The petitioner contended that this appointment violates the National Sports Code, 2011, and a February 2022 directive from the Sports Ministry prohibiting such reappointments. The plea also raised concerns about a conflict of interest, citing Prabhakaran’s affiliation with Scoreline Sports.

Court’s Observations and Next Steps

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel urged the court to grant interim relief by removing Prabhakaran from his post. The court, however, stated that it would take up the matter on a short date and remarked that the “purpose of the cooling-off period was frustrated.”

The petitioner also argued that the Centre had previously intervened in a similar case involving the Table Tennis Federation of India but failed to apply the same standard in this matter.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 4, where it will further examine the alleged violations and the responses from AIFF and the Centre.

