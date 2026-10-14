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Home > India News > Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on PILs for Regulating Protests, Preventing Traffic Disruptions

Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on PILs for Regulating Protests, Preventing Traffic Disruptions

One of the PILs was filed by a trader, who sought directions to ensure that protests do not hinder business activities. The petition also highlighted the impact of road blockades and public gatherings on commercial operations and the movement of customers and employees.

The petitions have sought a mechanism to ensure that protests are conducted at designated spots without affecting businesses and members of the public. (Image: X)
The petitions have sought a mechanism to ensure that protests are conducted at designated spots without affecting businesses and members of the public. (Image: X)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 13:17 IST

The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre’s response to two public interest litigations (PILs) seeking the implementation of Supreme Court directions on regulating protests around commercial establishments and preventing disruption to daily movement of commuters. Delhi especially around Lutyens zone has been rocked by protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of ‘vote chori’ in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). 
 
The petitions have sought a mechanism to ensure that protests are conducted at designated spots without affecting businesses and members of the public. The petitioners also called for better coordination among the authorities to manage traffic and minimise inconvenience during protest in the city.
 
One of the PILs was filed by a trader, who sought directions to ensure that protests do not hinder business activities. The petition also highlighted the impact of road blockades and public gatherings on commercial operations and the movement of customers and employees.
 
The second petition was filed by an advocate that sought standard operating procedure (SOP) for traffic management during protests. The plea sought advance traffic diversions, adequate police deployment and timely public advisories to inform commuters about potential congestion and alternative routes.
 
The petitioner advocate also cited an incident near Mandi House on October 12 and claimed that a gathering in the area caused a delay of around two hours. The plea cited the incident to highlighted the difficulties faced by commuters and professionals when protests disrupted the traffic movement.
 
Meanwhile, the High Court has asked the officials concerned to place their stand on record and listed the matter for Friday.
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Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on PILs for Regulating Protests, Preventing Traffic Disruptions
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Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on PILs for Regulating Protests, Preventing Traffic Disruptions

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Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on PILs for Regulating Protests, Preventing Traffic Disruptions
Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on PILs for Regulating Protests, Preventing Traffic Disruptions
Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on PILs for Regulating Protests, Preventing Traffic Disruptions
Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on PILs for Regulating Protests, Preventing Traffic Disruptions
Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on PILs for Regulating Protests, Preventing Traffic Disruptions

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