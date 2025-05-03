Delhi High Court Steps In to Help Three Tamil Nadu Men Facing Death Penalty in Indonesia Over Drug Charges

Three men from Tamil Nadu are on death row in Indonesia after being arrested last year in a major drug case. Now, their families are turning to Indian courts for help — and the Delhi High Court is stepping in.

Three men from Tamil Nadu are on death row in Indonesia after being arrested last year in a major drug case. Now, their families are turning to Indian courts for help — and the Delhi High Court is stepping in.

Raju Muthukumaran (38), Selvadurai Dinakaran (33), and Govindasamy Vimalkandhan (37) were sentenced to death by an Indonesian court last month. The three had been working on a cargo ship when they were caught with 106 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine on board. Indonesian authorities arrested them on July 14, 2024, charging them with serious narcotics offenses.

Last week, the Tanjung Balai Karimun District Court handed down the death sentence. All three were working at ASL Shipyard in Singapore before their arrest.

Families say they can’t fight this alone

Back in India, their wives say they’re desperate. They don’t have the money or resources to fight the conviction in a foreign country — and time is running out.

“These men were the sole breadwinners,” the petition filed by their spouses says. The women told the court that they only received the Indonesian court’s judgment on April 29. That gives them very little time to file an appeal.

With the clock ticking, they asked for help — and the Delhi High Court responded.

Court orders Indian Consulate to step in

On Friday, the court told the Indian Consulate in Indonesia to make sure the three men get proper legal support to challenge the verdict.

“In the meantime, the Indian Consulate in Indonesia is directed to take requisite steps for the purpose of ensuring that the convicted Indian nationals are afforded adequate legal representation, and to render appropriate assistance to them for the purpose of pursuing appellate remedies; facilitate communication between the said convicted individuals and their families in India,” the court said.

Justice Sachin Datta, who heard the petition, also asked Indian officials to help the men stay in touch with their families while they’re behind bars.

Government asked to take it up diplomatically

The court didn’t stop there. It also told the Ministry of External Affairs to raise the matter with the Indonesian government through diplomatic channels.

“The respondent Ministry of External Affairs, Union of India is also directed to pursue the matter at the diplomatic level with the Indonesian government, for the protection of the Indian nationals under applicable international conventions or bilateral agreement/s,” the court added.

The central government was represented in court by standing counsel Ashish Dixit, who asked for some time to get instructions. The court has now issued a notice to the Centre and listed the matter for hearing on May 6.