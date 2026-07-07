Delhi Hit-and-Run: Mercedes Driver Hits Scooty, Rider Dies Near Jahangirpuri; Accused Arrested

A man riding a scooty died after he was hit by a car near Jahangirpuri Bus Stand, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was named Deepak, and he was a resident of Mangolpuri in Delhi. As per police, they got the information on Sunday about a road accident near the foot over bridge at Jahangirpuri Bus Stand, along the Outer Ring Road (GTK Bypass towards ISBT). The scooty rider was found injured at the spot, and later he was declared brought dead at BJRM Hospital.

Mercedes Driver Hits Scooty Near Jahangirpuri

During the investigation, police found that a Mercedes car had allegedly hit the scooty and fled from the spot. The vehicle was later traced, and after issuing a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act to the registered owner, police identified Ansh Pratap Singh as the person driving the car at the time of the accident.

Delhi: Police have arrested Ansh Pratap Singh, the accused driver, in a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a scooty rider near the foot-over-bridge at Jahangirpuri Bus Stand on the Outer Ring Road on July 5. The victim was identified as Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri.… pic.twitter.com/GcibqrzE66 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026







During the investigation, a PCR caller told police that a Mercedes with a Haryana registration number had bumped the scooty and then, just fled the place.

An FIR has been registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused driver has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

UP Road Accident

In a separate road accident one person was killed, and several others were hurt after a passenger bus bumped into a tractor-trolley in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

Emergency services and local authorities reached the site soon after the mishap and they shifted the injured to the district hospital for treatment. Confirming this incident District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi told ANI that the driver of the tractor-trolley died in the accident, while the rest are under medical care.

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