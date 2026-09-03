LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?

Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?

Delhi will observe a holiday on September 11, 2026, amid the BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13.

Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 18:15 IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor has declared a holiday on September 11 in view of the BRICS Summit 2026, which will be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13. According to the official notice, central and Delhi government offices, along with several government-linked establishments, will remain closed on the day as authorities prepare for the high-profile international gathering.

Government Offices to Remain Closed

The holiday will apply to central and Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs), according to the official notification. The decision has been taken in view of the summit being hosted at Bharat Mandapam and the extensive security and traffic arrangements planned across the capital. The closure is expected to help authorities manage movement around key locations and reduce traffic pressure during the summit.

You Might Be Interested In

BRICS Summit to Bring Global Leaders to Delhi

The 18th BRICS Summit will bring together leaders from around 30 BRICS member and partner countries, along with heads of international organisations and business representatives from BRICS nations. With several high-profile foreign delegations expected in Delhi, security agencies and traffic authorities have been preparing detailed arrangements for the event.

Traffic Restrictions, VVIP Movement Planned

Delhi Traffic Police have reportedly planned elaborate restrictions and diversions to facilitate the movement of foreign dignitaries and VVIP motorcades. The arrangements are expected to be particularly extensive on September 11, when most foreign delegations are scheduled to arrive in the national capital. Frequent movement between Indira Gandhi International Airport and designated hotels is expected during the summit.

Luxury Hotels to Host Foreign Delegations

Foreign delegations are scheduled to stay at 10 luxury hotels across Delhi. Nine of these hotels are located in central Delhi, while one is in Saket in south Delhi. The movement of delegates between the airport, hotels and summit venue is expected to remain a major focus of the security and traffic arrangements throughout the three-day event. The September 11 holiday is therefore expected to play a role in easing movement and facilitating the extensive security measures being put in place for the BRICS Summit.
Also Read: Raghav Chadha’s Name Deleted From Punjab Voter List: ‘Permanently Shifted’ Tag Triggers BJP-AAP Clash

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?
Tags: banks closed DelhiBRICS Summit 2026BRICS Summit DelhiDelhi bank holidayDelhi government offices closedDelhi holiday 2026Delhi holiday September 11government office holidayhome-hero-pos-2September 11 holiday Delhi

RELATED News

Palladian Partners Enters the Festive Season With Scale, Strategy and a Rs 5,000 Crore+ Pipeline

Chaupal Celebrates Five Years of Championing Punjabi and Regional Entertainment

Klub Spiritual’s AKK MAHOTSAV 2026, Under Swami Oma The AKK’s Vision, Celebrates Love, Beauty & Character with CHARAAG-E-DAIR, Madhubala Beauty Award

IndiGo Doha-Bengaluru Flight Suddenly Diverted To Muscat After 1.5 Hours, Here’s What Happened

Bengaluru’s Sri Rajarajeshwari Kalaniketan marks fifty years with a double-bill at Chowdiah Memorial Hall

LATEST NEWS

Edin Dzeko Announces International Retirement, Here’s When Bosnia Great Will Play His Final Match – Check Date, Time and Opponent

Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’

Mridula Ramesh Wins Radisson Himalayan Echoes Nature Prize 2026

UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?

IND-W vs HKG-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Hong Kong China Match LIVE in in India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Parul University Hosts 24 Ayurveda Practitioners From Poland for Panchakarma and Ayurveda Programs

VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update

Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details

Dananeer Mobeen’s 5-Second Video That Took India And Pakistan By Storm: The Story Behind It

Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details

Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?
Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?
Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?
Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?

QUICK LINKS