Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?

Delhi Lieutenant Governor has declared a holiday on September 11 in view of the BRICS Summit 2026, which will be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13. According to the official notice, central and Delhi government offices, along with several government-linked establishments, will remain closed on the day as authorities prepare for the high-profile international gathering.

Government Offices to Remain Closed

The holiday will apply to central and Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs), according to the official notification. The decision has been taken in view of the summit being hosted at Bharat Mandapam and the extensive security and traffic arrangements planned across the capital. The closure is expected to help authorities manage movement around key locations and reduce traffic pressure during the summit.

Delhi LG has declared a holiday on 11th September 2026 in view of BRICS Summit pic.twitter.com/aaJKS9wWvp — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2026

BRICS Summit to Bring Global Leaders to Delhi

The 18th BRICS Summit will bring together leaders from around 30 BRICS member and partner countries, along with heads of international organisations and business representatives from BRICS nations. With several high-profile foreign delegations expected in Delhi, security agencies and traffic authorities have been preparing detailed arrangements for the event.

Traffic Restrictions, VVIP Movement Planned

Delhi Traffic Police have reportedly planned elaborate restrictions and diversions to facilitate the movement of foreign dignitaries and VVIP motorcades. The arrangements are expected to be particularly extensive on September 11, when most foreign delegations are scheduled to arrive in the national capital. Frequent movement between Indira Gandhi International Airport and designated hotels is expected during the summit.

Luxury Hotels to Host Foreign Delegations

Foreign delegations are scheduled to stay at 10 luxury hotels across Delhi. Nine of these hotels are located in central Delhi, while one is in Saket in south Delhi. The movement of delegates between the airport, hotels and summit venue is expected to remain a major focus of the security and traffic arrangements throughout the three-day event. The September 11 holiday is therefore expected to play a role in easing movement and facilitating the extensive security measures being put in place for the BRICS Summit.

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